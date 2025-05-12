The Last of Us Denied Gamers an Epic Reunion, But Gave the TV Audience Something Better

There are so few happy moments in The Last of Us games that, when there’s a real opportunity to stop and smell the roses, it’s important they take it. The giraffe scene in the first game is a great example, as it shows the beauty Ellie sees in the world. Even Joel can’t help but soak it all in, but he’s not really looking at the giraffes; he’s looking at Ellie. The feeling he gets in that moment pushes him to make the hard choice at the hospital just a short time later, proving that even The Last of Us‘ most wholesome scenes can have dark implications. The HBO series is well aware of this fact, so it adapts as many smile-inducing beats as possible.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The latest happy scene to make the jump from the games to live-action involves Jesse, Jackson Hole’s resident do-gooder. When Ellie and Dina look down for the count, he saves the day by taking out the infected and helping the girls escape the Washington Liberation Front. However, Jesse’s arrival in Seattle in the show isn’t anything like the game, and there’s a good reason for that.

Jesse’s Big Moment in Seattle in The Last of Us Part II Packs a Punch

The marketing campaign for The Last of Us Part II was a big deal. After all, it had been years since the first game’s release, so fans were hungry for whatever they could get their hands on. With little to go on, though, theories started gaining traction, including one about Joel dying early in the game. To put that idea to bed, Naughty Dog, the game’s developer, dropped a trailer that showed Joel in Seattle, ready to help Ellie with her mission. However, the whole thing turned out to be a misdirect, and when the game finally came out, Jesse was in Joel’s place, even saying the same dialogue.

It was a tough pill for gamers to swallow, but the reunion didn’t disappoint. While Ellie is running around Seattle alone, the WLF gets the drop on her, forcing her to hide and consider all her options. Before she does anything crazy, Jesse arrives and helps her steal a truck. It’s one of the most action-packed sequences in the game, and once Jesse and Ellie fight their way out and get back to Dina, it really feels like the tide is turning in the group’s direction.

Since HBO’s The Last of Us takes creative liberties with the source material, it’s unable to recreate Jesse’s return from the game. However, the way it brings him into the story in Season 2, Episode 5, “Feel Her Love,” works even better because it throws him into the middle of all of the action.

The Last of Us Season 2 Makes Sure Jesse Is Properly Motivated

Jesse catches up to Ellie and Dina while the duo are trying to make their way into the hospital where Nora works. They end up in a bad spot when a group of smart Stalkers corners them in a room, with Ellie essentially throwing her body at them to keep Dina safe. Fortunately, Jesse sees what’s going on and kills the infected. They run out of the building, only to come under fire from nearby WLF soldiers. The only safe spot to hide is in the forest, which just happens to be where a group of Seraphites is gutting a man. The religious fanatics spot the gang and hit Dina in the leg with an arrow, forcing Jesse to help her get to safety.

The entire sequence is non-stop action, and it paints a clear picture for Jesse about what’s going on in Seattle. He may no longer be with Dina or even know she’s pregnant with his baby, but he still cares for her and Ellie, and after seeing how many groups are after them, he’s going to want to get them home as quickly as possible. Ellie isn’t likely to get on board with that plan, especially after taking out Nora, but the conflict in Seattle is bigger than her, and Jesse can use Dina’s injury as a way to push his friend in the right direction.

The Last of Us Season 2 is streaming on Max.

Did you enjoy Jesse’s big moment in The Last of Us Season 2? Do you think the show did a better job than the game? Let us know in the comments below!