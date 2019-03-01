‘The Lost Boys’ Pilot Casts the Frog Sisters

The CW is turning the classic 1987 teen horror flick, The Lost Boys, into a television series and the new show continues to find its cast.

Last month, it was revealed that the series would be gender-swapping the Frog Brothers, who were originally played by Cory Feldman and Jamison Newlander. According to Deadline, the Frog Sisters have officially been cast for the pilot.

Cheyenne Haynes (Camping) and Haley Tju (Bella and the Bulldogs) will be joining as series regulars and taking over the roles of the Frog Sisters. In the movie, the two characters ran a local comic book store and considered themselves vampire hunters. The new versions will be named Liza and Cassie, and they still run a comic book shop and believe they are “the only ones aware of the darkness in this town” until the arrival of some newcomers.

It’s reported that Sarah Hay (Flesh and Bone) will also be joining the cast as a series regular playing Mollie, a vampire turned by David. The bad boy lead vampire was originally played by Kiefer Sutherland and will now be portrayed by Dakota Shapiro (Valley of the Boom).

“Turned into a vampire by David, Mollie has become her maker’s rival for leadership of the vampire gang. She travels in a small pack with her eternally 8-year-old son, Laddie, and a guardian, Hiram, who’s there to make sure she doesn’t get into too much trouble,” Deadline explains.

According to a previous report, Tyler Posey (Teen Wolf), Kiele Sanchez (Kingdom), and Medalion Rahimi (Still Star-Crossed) have also been cast in lead roles for the pilot, which is being written by Heather Mitchell. Mitchell is also producing the show alongside iZombie and Veronica Mars showrunner, Rob Thomas, as well as Dan Etheridge, Mike Karz, and Bill Bindley. The first episode of the teen vampire show is being helmed by Twilight director, Catherine Hardwicke.

The series is expected to follow two brothers who move to Santa Carla, California with their mother after the death of their father. The boys will quickly find themselves immersed the secret underworld of vampires.

Sanchez is set to play Lucy, the mother (originally played by Dianne Weist), who escaped the town many years earlier when she ditched her boyfriend to run off with another man. Posey will be playing Michael (Jason Patric in the original film), Lucy’s oldest son whose plans to attend medical school were thrown off by his own medical diagnosis. Rahimi will play Stella (a role originated by Jami Gertz), a young woman who befriends Michael.

The Lost Boys pilot is expected to begin filming this month.

