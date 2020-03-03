The Magicians Fans React to Show’s Cancellation

On Tuesday, Syfy announced that the fifth season of The Magicians will be the show’s last, making the series’ April 1st season five finale will now serve as the show’s series finale. The Magicians is a television adaptation of Lev Grossman’s trilogy of novels. The news comes with five episodes of the fifth and final season still left to air. Whether that’s enough time to tie up loose plot threads and bring the series to a satisfying conclusion remains to be seen. It’s one of Syfy’s longest-running scripted series and has built up a significant fan following over its five-season. Those fans aren’t pleased with this news.

“The Magicians has been a part of our Syfy family for five fantastic seasons,” Syfy said in a statement announcing the show’s cancellation. “As we near the end of this journey, we want to thank [executive producers] John McNamara, Sera Gamble, Henry Alonso Myers, Lev Grossman, and our entire brilliant cast, crew, writers and directors for their beautiful creation. But most of all, we thank the fans for their tremendous support and passion. Because of you, magic will be in our hearts forever.”

Fans are still reeling from the surprising news. Here are some examples of what they’re saying on social media.

No

@SYFY no, not the magicians — High King Fee (@theefefe) March 3, 2020

Conflicted

While I have had some very conflicting emotions regarding the magicians. I am sad that this is how it ends. I am sad for the actors, sad for the fans who kept up with the show. I foolishly hope the writers/producers/… will reflect on their choices and how they ruined it all. https://t.co/afm9qzEhXo — SteffiBee (@Englishismine) March 3, 2020

Mixed Emotions

I know there are going to be lots of mixed emotions around here today. I am feeling a lot of them myself. Magicians has meant so much to me. And I’ve made many great friends through this show. Hugs and love to all of you. ❤️❤️❤️ — Cat Duckling 🐣🐈🐺 (@cranberrykat) March 3, 2020

Loved It So Much

My wife and I love the Magicians so much. This hurts so much, as fans, but we’re so, so thankful for all the hard work and incredible storytelling you, the entire staff, and the cast has told. One can only hope another channel/service will make an attempt to pick it up now. ❤️💔 — The Potato One (@xGramps701x) March 3, 2020

Mood Ruined

Can we get an F in chat boys?

This just ruined my whole mood.

😫

The Magicians Cancelled by Syfy https://t.co/Kqg4DeI4Xa via @ComicBook — AdroitDroid (@AdroitDroid23) March 3, 2020

Week Ruined

Wow the fact magicians got cancelled ruined my whole FUCKING WEEK — Luke Warm (@MTVGallo) March 3, 2020

Noooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooo

@SYFY did the Magicians get cancelled?!!! Noooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooo!!!!!!!! — Don Yackley (@DonsEvilTwin) March 3, 2020

WTF

The Magicians is canceled? @SYFY wtf yooo — Ninja Please Podcast (@Ninjapleasepod) March 3, 2020

So Much Hate

Wow they cancelled Magicians. Smh — SOLO (@JakeXSolo) March 3, 2020

Start the Campaign