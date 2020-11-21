Star Wars: The Mandalorian Boba Fett Spinoff Rumored to Be Prequel

✖

Boba Fett (Temuera Morrison) has returned to the Star Wars universe thanks to Disney+'s The Mandalorian. While the character has yet to return over the course of the most recent three episodes, it's been reported he's getting his own show on the same streaming platform. Now, a new report suggests the Boba Fett series currently in development will be a prequel, taking place sometime before the events of The Mandalorian.

The latest report comes from The Direct, who reports Jordan Bolger (Peaky Blinders) is currently in talks for a supporting role in the series. Better yet, the same report suggests the Fett series is in fact a prequel, likely answering the question of how Fett survived his Return of the Jedi fall into the Sarlacc.

It's been said the House of Mouse and Lucasfilm are looking to start production on Fett in mid-November, so it's possible the series has already started filming using the studio's innovative Volume technology.

Though some might think a character with a cult following such as Fett would be better suited for the silver screen, Disney executives have said before Disney+ is the immediate future for the company. In fact, the conglomerate underwent a massive corporate restructuring earlier this month, solely to place an enhanced focus on the world of streaming and Disney+.

Earlier this year, then-Disney CEO Bob Iger said "the priority [for Star Wars] in the next few years is television." During a February earnings call, Iger said there is "more coming from The Mandalorian ... including the possibility of infusing it with more characters and the possibility of taking those characters in their own directions in terms of series."

New episodes of The Mandalorian are added to Disney+ every Friday. The Boba Fett series has yet to receive a release date.

What other Star Wars characters would you like to see get a show? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section!