Star Wars: The Mandalorian Chapter 11 Guest Stars Revealed

Throughout nearly a dozen episodes of The Mandalorian, Jon Favreau and company haven't been afraid to pack in some star-studded cameos. The series started off with a cameo by SNL legend Horatio Sanz, before quickly introducing the likes of Werner Herzog, Brian Posehn, and Nick Nolte. Throughout the rest of the season, fans caught glimpses of Taika Waititi, Favreau himself, Amy Sedaris, Jake Cannavale, Ming-Na Wen, Mark Boone Jr., Bill Burr, Clancy Brown, Matt Lanter, Dave Filoni, Rick Famuyiwa, Deborah Chow, Adam Pally, and Jason Sudeikis, either in the flesh or in voiceover roles. Season Two started off with a similar bang, introducing Timothy Olyphant and John Leguizamo to the greater Star Wars universe — and that was only the beginning. The third episode of the show's second season may have been the biggest yet in terms of new guest stars, and we've compiled them all for you here. Keep scrolling to see the latest guest stars to join the Star Wars universe in the latest episode of The Mandalorian!

Katee Sackhoff as Bo-Katan Kryze (Photo: Lucasfilm / The CW) Katee Sackhoff's inclusion in the series as Bo-Katan is important for a few reasons. First, she's a massive name around these parts as she's appeared in top-shelf genre programs like Battlestar Galactica, Robot Chicken, and Arrow for the better part of two decades. More important, however, is that she also voiced Bo-Katan in Star Wars: The Clone Wars animated series, making her the first major actor to crossover to live-action after a character first debuted in animation. Forest Whitaker's Saw Guerrera first appear in Clone Wars voiced by Andrew Kishino. Whitaker then played the character in Rogue One and voiced him afterward in Star Wars Rebels and Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order. Matt Lanter's also had a voice role as Anakin Skywalker in the Clone Wars and Rebels, before appearing as a Rebel trooper in the first season of The Mandalorian.

Mercedes Varnado/Sasha Banks as Koska Reeves (Photo: Lucasfilm / WWE) As teased in the first trailer for this season, WWE superstar Sasha Banks also made her Star Wars debut this past week playing Koska Reeves, another Mandalorian part of Bo-Katan's group. Credited as Mercedes Varnado on the show, the actor appeared alongside Bo-Katan and Simon Kassianides' Axe Woves, speaking of which...

Simon Kassianides as Axe Woves (Photo: Lucasfilm / ABC) Fans around these parts likely recognized Kassianides from Agents of SHIELD. While in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, the actor played HYDRA-adjacent Sunil Bakshi. The actor's also earned credits in Quantum of Solace, Smooch, and Burn Notice.

Titus Welliver as Imperial Captain (Photo: Lucasfilm / ABC) Titus Welliver also made his Star Wars debut, playing the Imperial Captain of a freighter transporting stolen Mandalorian goods. Welliver's biggest role to date likely comes as the Man in Black in ABC's Lost. Coincidentally enough, he also had a major role in Deadwood, a show that's had three alumni appear in the latest season of The Mandalorian — Welliver, Olyphant, and W. Earl Brown.

Kevin Dorff as Imperial Deck Officer (Photo: Lucasfilm / NBC) If you look closely at the aforementioned freighter, you'll also notice Kevin Dorff, a mainstay across NBC's most famous sitcoms. At one point, the comedian practically got his own episode on Parks and Rec after he mentioned during a focus group Leslie Knope (Amy Poehler) didn't seem all too personable. If you prefer The Office to Parks, you'll notice him as the guy who the chocolate turtles — if you know, you know. He has also had a guest role on Brooklyn Nine-Nine as Hank the Bartender.