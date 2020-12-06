The Mandalorian Meme Will Change How You View Star Wars: Revenge of the Sith

The Mandalorian‘s Grogu taunts his would-be killer in a viral meme inspired by Star Wars: Episode III – Revenge of the Sith. In “Chapter 13: The Jedi,” the child’s real name and past are revealed when Din Djarin’s (Pedro Pascal) quest to deliver the foundling to a Jedi brings him to Ahsoka Tano (Rosario Dawson). On Corvus, Ahsoka explains the source of the child’s powerful abilities and uses the Force to connect with Grogu, identifying him as a survivor of an attack on Coruscant’s Jedi Temple carried out by Anakin Skywalker (Hayden Christensen) — the newly-anointed Darth Vader — at the end of the Clone Wars.

Grogu was raised at the Jedi Temple on Coruscant, where he received training from many Jedi Masters until someone took him and hid him away amid the Empire’s rise to power. In a viral tweet referencing the “I Lived Bitch” meme, Grogu sends a taunting text after he survives Vader’s slaughter of Jedi Younglings:

Another Mandalorian viewer took the meme a step further and inserted Grogu in Sith, hiding him away in the scene where Sors Bandeam (Ross Beadman) and other Younglings stand helpless when facing the ignited blade of the Dark Side Skywalker.

Ahsoka ultimately declines to train Grogu and help him wield his Force powers, telling the bounty hunter it’s better to let the child’s abilities fade because of his strong attachment to Din. “I’ve seen what such feelings can do to a fully-trained Jedi Knight, to the best of us,” Ahsoka says of her former teacher and friend Anakin. “I will not start this child down that path.”

“She’s sort of been wandering. If you know Dave [Filoni, writer-director of ‘The Jedi’], then you know he’s got a lot of classic samurai references. He was talking about films like Yojimbo. She’s wandering the galaxy helping those in need,” Rosario told StarWars.com about Ahsoka’s live-action debut in The Mandalorian. “She always, for me, was a true Jedi, even if she technically wasn’t a Jedi anymore. She represented the best of what the Jedi Order could be.”

As Din continues his quest to find the Jedi who might have sensed Grogu’s presence when the child called out through the Force on Tython, Dawson says she would “love that opportunity” to return to Star Wars.

“I think it’s so cool that this show exists. I think it’s so cool that I got to show up and give information about this character, the Child, that everyone’s loved so much,” Dawson said. “You know, that she was not so much showing up as a cameo, but really being a storytelling device for new fans that have fallen in love with yet another new character that we’re getting to see grow. Little Grogu is just amazing.”

