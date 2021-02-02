HBO Releases The Nevers Trailer

✖

HBO has released the first trailer for its upcoming victorian superhero drama series, The Nevers. The first six-episode season of the series will debut on HBO and will be available to stream on HBO Max in April. According to the synopsis, "In the last years of Victoria’s reign, London is beset by the 'Touched': people – mostly women – who suddenly manifest abnormal abilities - some charming, some very disturbing. Among them are Amalia True (Laura Donnelly), a mysterious, quick-fisted widow, and Penance Adair (Ann Skelly), a brilliant young inventor. They are the champions of this new underclass, making a home for the Touched, while fighting the forces of… well, pretty much all the forces – to make room for those whom history as we know it has no place."

The Nevers' ensemble cast includes Laura Donnelly, Ann Skelly, includes Olivia Williams, James Norton, Tom Riley, Rochelle Neil, Eleanor Tomlinson, Amy Manson, Pip Torrens, Denis O'Hare, Zackary Momoh, Elizabeth Berrington, Kiran Sawar, Anna Devlin, Viola Prettejohn, Ella Smith, Nick Frost, and Ben Chaplin. Joss Whedon created the show and is credit as executive producer. The show is also executive produced by Bernadette Caulfield, Ilene S. Landress, Doug Petrie, Jane Espenson, and Philippa Goslett.

Goslett is also serving as showrunner following Whedon's departure from the series. Whedon cited the level of commitment needed to continue shepherding the show as his reason for departing. However, his exit also follows an investigation into accusations of bad behavior by Whedon on the set of the Justice League movie levied by one of the film's stars, Ray Fisher.

"This year of unprecedented challenges has impacted my life and perspective in ways I could never have imagined, and while developing and producing The Nevers has been a joyful experience, I realize that the level of commitment required moving forward, combined with the physical challenges of making such a huge show during a global pandemic, is more than I can handle without the work beginning to suffer," Whedon's said in a statement. "I am genuinely exhausted, and am stepping back to martial my energy towards my own life, which is also at the brink of exciting change. I am deeply proud of the work we have done; I’m grateful to all my extraordinary cast and collaborators, and to HBO for the opportunity to shape yet another strange world. The Nevers is a true labor of love, but after two-plus years of labor, love is about all I have to offer. It will never fade."