Making of The Godfather Series The Offer Trailer Released by Paramount+

The upcoming TV series about the making of The Godfather has dropped its first trailer! The Offer will take a dramatized look behind the scenes of Frances Ford Coppola’s classic crime drama epic, and all the many things that happened to almost make the Oscar-winning film never happen at all. The trailer for The Offer weaves together the worlds of classic Hollywood and the old school mob underworld, as producer Albert S. Ruddy (Miles Teller) tries to walk between both worlds to get Mario Puzo’s story onto the screen.

If you’ve never heard about it before, the development of The Godfather was a notoriously rocky rollercoaster ride. Every step of the production (from the decisions about how to adapt Puzo’s novel, to who would direct, to getting the cast together, appeasing the mob, and actually shooting the film… Needless to say, there’s plenty here to keep a limited series interesting from start to finish.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The Offer had originally cast actor Armie Hammer in the lead role of Albert S. Ruddy; however, when all the major controversy about Hammer came out he left the series and was replaced by Miles Teller.

From Paramount Television Studios, The Offer is based on Oscar-winning producer Albert S. Ruddy’s extraordinary, never-before-seen experiences of making “The Godfather.” The series stars Miles Teller as Albert S. Ruddy, Matthew Goode as Robert Evans, Juno Temple as Bettye McCartt, Giovanni Ribisi as Joe Colombo, Dan Fogler as Francis Ford Coppola, Burn Gorman as Charles Bluhdorn, Colin Hanks as Barry Lapidus and Patrick Gallo as Mario Puzo.

The 10-episode event series is created and written by Oscar® and Emmy-nominated writer Michael Tolkin (“Escape at Dannemora,” “The Player”) and also written and executive produced by Nikki Toscano (“Hunters”), who also serves as showrunner. In addition to Tolkin and Toscano, two-time Oscar®-winner Albert S. Ruddy (“Million Dollar Baby,” “The Longest Yard,” “Hogan’s Heroes”), Miles Teller, Russell Rothberg and Leslie Greif serve as executive producers on the series alongside Dexter Fletcher (“Rocketman”), who also directed the first block of the series.

The Offer will also premiere Thursday, April 28, exclusively for Paramount+ subscribers.