The Office Relaunch Lands New Writer

Development on NBC's relaunch of The Office continues as it's found a big-time writer to help lead the charge. While the series' initial creator Greg Daniels is back leading the writers' room, he's brought Michael Koman on board to serve as co-creator of the show's new iteration.

Koman has an incredible resume in comedy, co-creating Nathan For You alongside Nathan Fielder and earning credits on shows like Saturday Night Live, The Colbert Report, MadTV, and Late Night with Conan O'Brien. Interestingly enough, Koman's also married to Ellie Kemper, who appeared on the first run of The Office beginning with its fifth season.

It's being said this stab at the show isn't going to be a reboot or reset, but a new show set in the same universe as the original series. It's not clear if that means the show will be a mockumentary following the staff of a different Dunder Mifflin branch or be involved in a new industry altogether.

Given the popularity of the sitcom on streaming platforms, it was only a matter of time before Universal Television pushed some form of it back into development despite Daniels' initial resistance on "tarnishing" the run of the beloved first series.

"It was such a perfect thing that I would hesitate to open it up," the writer previously said in a THR profile. "We got the chance to end it the way we wanted to end it. It wasn't like we were interrupted in the middle of a run or something. So in a sense it's completely an artistic whole. But, that said, I don't know, the cast every now and then talks about getting back together in some form, but I don't see it being a reboot like the way Will & Grace was rebooted."

Daniels added, "My biggest concern would be disappointing the fans. People will watch the entire series and then roll right into watching it again, and to me that means we ended it properly."

All nine seasons of The Office are now streaming on Peacock.

What other sitcoms would you like to see get a revival? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section.

(H/T Deadline)