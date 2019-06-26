TV Shows

The Office Fans Are Freaking out over the Netflix Exodus

Earlier this afternoon, NBCUniversal made it official by announcing The Office would be pulled from Netflix beginning January 2021. Needless to say, Twitter instantly lit on fire with fans anxious they found themselves with just a year and a half left to binge the show and we’ve compiled some of the best responses to the move.

“‘The Office’ has become a staple of pop-culture and is a rare gem whose relevance continues to grow at a time when fans have more entertainment choices than ever before,” said Bonnie Hammer, chairman of NBCUniversal direct-to-consumer and digital enterprises. “We can’t wait to welcome the gang from Dunder Mifflin to NBCUniversal’s new streaming service.”

Thanks, Toby

Excuse Me?

Bring It On

How Dare You?

You Better Check Yourself

Let’s Start a Riot

Arrivederci

