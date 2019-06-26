The Office Fans Are Freaking out over the Netflix Exodus

Earlier this afternoon, NBCUniversal made it official by announcing The Office would be pulled from Netflix beginning January 2021. Needless to say, Twitter instantly lit on fire with fans anxious they found themselves with just a year and a half left to binge the show and we’ve compiled some of the best responses to the move.

“‘The Office’ has become a staple of pop-culture and is a rare gem whose relevance continues to grow at a time when fans have more entertainment choices than ever before,” said Bonnie Hammer, chairman of NBCUniversal direct-to-consumer and digital enterprises. “We can’t wait to welcome the gang from Dunder Mifflin to NBCUniversal’s new streaming service.”

Videos by ComicBook.com

What’s your favorite episode of The Office? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below or by tweeting me at @AdamBarnhardt!

Keep scrolling to see what some fans are saying about the situation…

Thanks, Toby

Excuse Me?

netflix paid $100 million to keep Friends but is happy to let go of The Office..



bitch huh?? — sammi brunk (@sammi_brunk) June 25, 2019

Bring It On

Me to netflix since they’re taking the office off pic.twitter.com/HqXM5McxMP — savannah (@bangtannnboiii) June 25, 2019

How Dare You?

The office is apparently leaving @netflix and i have a few questions … pic.twitter.com/UW8kJFFhBJ — Emily Thomann (@EmilyThomann) June 25, 2019

You Better Check Yourself

@Netflix I heard you’re getting rid of the office don’t you dare pic.twitter.com/Ody3O1PiRP — Nicole Williams (@nicolewilll) June 25, 2019

Let’s Start a Riot

Hey @alysaz23 NBC is going to be taking the office off if Netflix, can we riot? pic.twitter.com/rA5Kelb8nU — Evan Witalison (@evanwitsports) June 25, 2019

Arrivederci