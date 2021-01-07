The Office and The Mandalorian Top Nielsen Streaming Rankings

✖

While The Office has left Netflix for a new streaming home on Peacock, the service saw a massive spike in viewership for the beloved sitcom in the weeks before it made its highly-publicized exit. It was no secret that The Office was leaving Netflix on December 31st, so it appears as though fans of the series tried to squeeze in as many last-minute episodes as they could. Nielsen as released the streaming rankings for the week of December 7th, and The Office found a way to top all of its newer competitors, including Star Wars: The Mandalorian.

According to Nielsen, The Office was the most-watched streaming program in the country for the week of December 7th, an impressive feat for a show that hasn't released a new episode since May 2013. What's even more impressive is that it garnered more streaming attention than the new season of The Mandalorian, one of the most popular TV shows in the world.

Netflix users watched nearly 1.3 billion minutes of The Office across 192 episodes during the week of December 7th. The Mandalorian was the only other title that week to pass the billion-minute mark, as well as the only non-Netflix title to crack the Top 10.

Here's the full breakdown of the Top 10 streaming shows from the week of December 7th:

The Office (Netflix) - 1.279 billion minutes The Mandalorian (Disney+) - 1.042 billion minutes Virgin River (Netflix) - 948 million minutes The Crown (Netflix) - 932 million minutes Manhunt: Deadly Games (Netflix) - 827 million minutes Supernatural (Netflix) - 774 million minutes Grey's Anatomy (Netflix) - 698 million minutes Criminal Minds (Netflix) - 681 million minutes Big Mouth (Netflix) - 622 million minutes Schitt's Creek (Netflix) - 621 million minutes

While nine out of 10 shows on this list are streaming on Netflix, only three of them are actually original to the streaming service. Virgin River, The Crown, and Big Mouth are all shows that debut exclusively on Netflix. The Office, Manhunt, Supernatural, Grey's Anatomy, Criminal Minds, and Schitt's Creek all aired new seasons on TV before sending them over to the streamer.

Did you expect to see The Office getting more viewership than The Mandalorian last month? Do you think that attention will carry over to Peacock? Let us know in the comments!