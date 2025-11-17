The PAW Patrol Tries To Save Christmas In Holiday Special First Look Clip (Exclusive)

The lovable pups of PAW Patrol are celebrating the holiday season with a new animated special, and they are out to not only spread some holiday cheer but also to help save Christmas. That’s the premise of A Paw Patrol Christmas, and while you have to wait just a bit longer to watch Rubble, Skye, Marshall, and the rest of the crew’s new adventure, we’ve got your exclusive first look right here, and you can watch the brand new Christmas clip below.

Videos by ComicBook.com

In the new clip, Rubble, Marshall, and Skye team up to get the star on top of the town’s beautiful Christmas tree, and while it is shaky for a minute, they manage to get the Tree all set up for Santa’s return. You can watch the delightful new clip in the video below.

Play video

While the tree ceremony goes well, there’s actually an issue with Christmas over at the North Pole. Rubble discovers that Santa is sick with a cold and is unable to deliver any presents, and when Mayor Humdinger decides to head to the North Pole to take all of those presents for himself, it’s up to the PAW Patrol to stop him and get the presents to their rightful owners. You can find the official description below.

‘Tis the season for pups, presents and plenty of holiday cheer, as A PAW PATROL CHRISTMAS animated holiday special premieres Friday, Nov. 28 (8:00-9:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network and streaming live on Paramount+, and available on demand beginning Nov. 29*. The hour-long animated special marks the broadcast network debut of Nickelodeon and Spin Master Entertainment’s top-rated preschool powerhouse, “PAW Patrol.” Credit: Nickelodeon © 2025 Viacom International Inc. All Rights Reserved.

“A PAW Patrol Christmas features a mix of original and classic holiday songs in a heartwarming story following construction-savvy pup Rubble. He is looking forward to Santa bringing him a new laser drill, but things take a turn when Santa comes down with a cold and can’t deliver any presents. When Mayor Humdinger decides he’s going to the North Pole to take all the gifts for himself, it’s up to the PAW Patrol to stop him.”

A PAW Patrol Christmas is part of a slate of original hour-long PAW Patrol specials, and A PAW Patrol Christmas will debut on CBS and on demand on Paramount+ on Friday, November 28th at 8 PM ET. The specials began with Valiente: A Tracker Story in October, and new specials and an all-new season of 12 episodes of PAW Patrol will air on Nickelodeon in 2026.

That’s not the only PAW Patrol new release that fans have to look forward to. Fans can also listen to the A PAW Patrol Christmas soundtrack, which features a mix of 10 original and classic holiday songs inspired by the new special. The new music will be available on all music streaming platforms beginning on Friday, November 28th, and you can find the full track listing below.

Christmas Eve is Here

Joy to Adventure Bay

Deck the Pups

Big Snow

We Wish You a Merry Christmas

No Christmas Presents This Year

Can You Believe It’s Finally Christmas

Hip Hop Jingle Bells

Giant Dreidel

A PAW Patrol Christmas

What do you think? Leave a comment below and join the conversation now in the ComicBook Forum!