The PAW Patrol Tries To Save Christmas In Holiday Special First Look Clip (Exclusive)

The lovable pups of PAW Patrol are celebrating the holiday season with a new animated special, and they are out to not only spread some holiday cheer but also to help save Christmas. That’s the premise of A Paw Patrol Christmas, and while you have to wait just a bit longer to watch Rubble, Skye, Marshall, and the rest of the crew’s new adventure, we’ve got your exclusive first look right here, and you can watch the brand new Christmas clip below.
In the new clip, Rubble, Marshall, and Skye team up to get the star on top of the town’s beautiful Christmas tree, and while it is shaky for a minute, they manage to get the Tree all set up for Santa’s return. You can watch the delightful new clip in the video below.
While the tree ceremony goes well, there’s actually an issue with Christmas over at the North Pole. Rubble discovers that Santa is sick with a cold and is unable to deliver any presents, and when Mayor Humdinger decides to head to the North Pole to take all of those presents for himself, it’s up to the PAW Patrol to stop him and get the presents to their rightful owners. You can find the official description below.
“A PAW Patrol Christmas features a mix of original and classic holiday songs in a heartwarming story following construction-savvy pup Rubble. He is looking forward to Santa bringing him a new laser drill, but things take a turn when Santa comes down with a cold and can’t deliver any presents. When Mayor Humdinger decides he’s going to the North Pole to take all the gifts for himself, it’s up to the PAW Patrol to stop him.”
A PAW Patrol Christmas is part of a slate of original hour-long PAW Patrol specials, and A PAW Patrol Christmas will debut on CBS and on demand on Paramount+ on Friday, November 28th at 8 PM ET. The specials began with Valiente: A Tracker Story in October, and new specials and an all-new season of 12 episodes of PAW Patrol will air on Nickelodeon in 2026.
That’s not the only PAW Patrol new release that fans have to look forward to. Fans can also listen to the A PAW Patrol Christmas soundtrack, which features a mix of 10 original and classic holiday songs inspired by the new special. The new music will be available on all music streaming platforms beginning on Friday, November 28th, and you can find the full track listing below.
- Christmas Eve is Here
- Joy to Adventure Bay
- Deck the Pups
- Big Snow
- We Wish You a Merry Christmas
- No Christmas Presents This Year
- Can You Believe It’s Finally Christmas
- Hip Hop Jingle Bells
- Giant Dreidel
- A PAW Patrol Christmas
