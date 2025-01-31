The Penguin Soundtrack Will Soon Be Available on Vinyl and CD

The Penguin was a hit with both fans and critics, winning several awards during its first season on HBO and Max. If you enjoyed the music that played during Colin Farrell’s performance as Oz Cobb, aka Penguin, then you’re in luck because Mutant is partnering with WaterTown Music for a physical release of Mick Giacchino‘s score of The Penguin. Mick Giacchino (Star Wars: Skeleton Crew) is also credited for providing music for The Batman, which The Penguin is a spinoff of. He found a way to bridge the gap from the more heightened comic-book elements of the previous chapter, and grounds them in the grimy lived-in character study that showrunner Lauren LeFranc and executive producer Matt Reeves crafted for this series.

Frantic and chaotic like the titular character itself, Giacchino’s score for The Penguin brings together elevated string quartets and percussion made from literal trash cans, waltzing and occasionally crashing between worlds of high society and low-level crime. Starring Colin Farrell as Oz Cobb (aka The Penguin), the DC Studios series continues filmmaker Matt Reeves’ The Batman epic crime saga that began with Warner Bros. Pictures’ global blockbuster The Batman. Developed by showrunner Lauren LeFranc, the series centers on the character played by Farrell in the film.

ComicBook can exclusively reveal the liner notes by composer Mick Giacchino. The Penguin soundtrack will be available on 2x 140 gram color Vinyl and expanded 2x CD. Vinyl will cost $40 with 2x CD costing $20. It will be made available for pre-order starting today at 1 p.m. ET at madebymutant.com.

The Penguin Vinyl soundtrack tracklist revealed

Side One

1. Scherzo for a Flightless Bird (The Penguin Theme)

2. Time to Ascend

3. Bird of Aqua Paradise

4. Pinky and the Slain

5. Shots and Chasers

6. Strife of the Party

Side Two

1. Put the Blame on the Maimed

2. Strike a Deal

3. Arrested Developments

4. Slammer Time

5. Driving Miss Crazy

6. Trial by Liar

7. Maroni Exchange

Side Three

1. Squid Maims

2. Getting Even

3. Crack One Open

4. Scorn on the Cobb

5. Family Lies

6. Councilman and Cobbs

Side Four

1. Sofia’s Suite

2. Victor’s Suite

3. March of The Penguin

4. Please Tell Me Now performed by Shayna Steele

5. Let’s Face the Music and Dance performed by Shayna Steele

The Penguin CD soundtrack tracklist revealed

Disc One

1. Scherzo for a Flightless Bird (The Penguin Theme)

2. Time to Ascend

3. Mother of Oz

4. Bird of Aqua Paradise

5. Pinky and the Slain

6. Shots and Chasers

7. Strife of the Party

8. Put the Blame on the Maimed

9. Strike a Deal

10. VicTory

11. Arrested Developments

12. Slammer Time

13. Driving Miss Crazy

14. Trial by Liar

15. From the Ashes

16. Sofia Gigante

Disc Two

1. Maroni Exchange

2. Free Bliss

3. Nose Goes

4. Squid Maims

5. Getting Even

6. Crack One Open

7. Scorn on the Cobb

8. Family Lies

9. Councilman and Cobbs

10. Oz and Ma

11. Sofia’s Suite

12. Victor’s Suite

13. March of The Penguin

14. Please Tell Me Now performed by Shayna Steele

15. Let’s Face the Music and Dance performed by Shayna Steele