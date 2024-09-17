The Penguin's Colin Farrell Claims He Even Wore NSFW Prosthetic to Be "Fully Anatomically Correct"

The full body prosthetic worn by Colin Farrell in The Penguin apparently included genitalia. In a new promotional video, the star jokes about his "Penguin pecker" and reveals that he had an "anatomically correct" body under those tuxedos. The Academy Award-nominated actor plays "Oz Cobb" in the series, a modernized take on the comics villain Oswald Cobblepot and a much more ruthless and brutal gangster than The Penguin typically gets credit for in adaptations outside of comics. While they never filmed any scenes that would have required an anatomically correct Penguin body, apparently they were prepared for the eventuality.

No wonder he said he never wanted to wear that suit again by the time the first season wrapped. Woof. At some point you must feel like you just need to let your skin touch air.

"It was there, man, it was there," Farrell laughs in a video from CinemaBlend (seen below). "I was fully anatomically correct."

If the Penguin Pecker shows up in a potential follow up to the series, it would make Farrell part of an honorable tradition of Bat-bloopers that started in Batman: Damned #1.

There are not too many details about the actual story of The Penguin yet, with the synopsis simply teasing, "The next chapter in The Batman saga, this crime drama follows Oz Cobb's quest for power and control in Gotham City."

Alberto Falcone and Sofia Falcone are major supporting characters in one of the most revered Batman comic stories of all time: The Long Halloween; in The Penguin, they are played by Michael Zegen and Cristin Milioti (respectively). Milioti's Sofia Falcone has been a major focus of The Penguin trailers, positioning her as a major antagonist and foil to Oz.

"I thought about Rosemary Kennedy, the lost Kennedy daughter, who they put away in an asylum," Penguin showrunner/lead writer Lauren LeFranc explained. "It's unclear how mentally ill she was or if she just did things that they felt were inappropriate and made the Kennedys look bad. Eventually, she got a lobotomy. It's a very tragic story, but I thought about that about Carmine and Sofia. What if she came from Arkham State Hospital? Did she deserve to go to Arkham?"

The Penguin — starring Colin Farrell and Cristin Milioti alongside Rhenzy Feliz, Michael Kelly, Shohreh Aghdashloo, Deirdre O'Connell, Clancy Brown, James Madio, Scott Cohen, Michael Zegen, Carmen Ejogo, and Theo Rossi — premieres Thursday, Sept. 19th, on HBO and Max before shifting to Sunday nights starting with episode 2 on Sept. 29th.