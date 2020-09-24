The Queen's Gambit Trailer Released by Netflix

There are all kinds of new movies and shows coming to Netflix throughout the month of October, but it may come as a surprise to learn that one of the most intriguing options on deck is about a chess prodigy in the state of Kentucky. The Queen's Gambit is a limited series that follows a young woman in charge of a Kentucky orphanage, who also happens to be one of the most brilliant chess players in the world. However, while discovering her talent, she also develops a dangerous drug addiction that could put her talent in jeopardy.

On Thursday morning, Netflix released the trailer for the thrilling new series, and you can take a look in the video above!

The Queen's Gambit stars The New Mutants and Split star Anya Taylor-Joy as Elizabeth Harmon, Marielle Heller as Mrs. Alma Wheatley, Thomas Brodie-Sangster as Benny Watts, Moses Ingram as Jolene, Harry Melling as Harry Beltik, and Bill Camp as Mr. Shaibel.

The series is produced, written and directed by Scott Frank, who also serves as an executive producer alongside William Horberg and co-creator Allan Scott.

You can check out the official synopsis for The Queen's Gambit below.

"Based on the novel by Walter Tevis, the Netflix limited series drama The Queen's Gambit is a coming-of-age story that explores the true cost of genius. Abandoned and entrusted to a Kentucky orphanage in the late 1950s, a young Beth Harmon (Anya Taylor-Joy) discovers an astonishing talent for chess while developing an addiction to tranquilizers provided by the state as a sedative for the children. Haunted by her personal demons and fueled by a cocktail of narcotics and obsession, Beth transforms into an impressively skilled and glamorous outcast while determined to conquer the traditional boundaries established in the male-dominated world of competitive chess. The series is directed and written by two-time Academy Award nominee Scott Frank and executive produced by Frank, William Horberg and Allan Scott, who also co-created the series."

Are you looking forward to checking out The Queen's Gambit on Netflix? What do you think of the trailer? Let us know in the comments!

The Queen's Gambit is set to arrive on Netflix on October 23rd.