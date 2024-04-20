CBS Cancels So Help Me Todd and CSI: Vegas

CBS has canceled two series. Variety reports that both So Help Me Todd and CSI: Vegas have been canceled by the network. Both series are set to air their season finales — which will now serve as series finales — in May. News about these two series leave only two more CBS series — The Equalizer and NCIS: Hawai'i — awaiting renewal or cancelation news.

So Help Me Todd is currently airing its second season on CBS and originally debuted in 2022. The series stars Marcia Gay Harden and Skylar Astin along with Madeline Wise, Tristen J. Winger, Inga Schlingmann, and Rosa Arrendondo and follows a defense attorney (Harden) and her son (Astin), a skilled private investigator who gets hired by her law firm. The series was created by Scott Prendergast who executive produces along with Elizabeth Klaviter, Dr. Phil McGraw, and Jay McGraw.

CSI: Vegas is in its third season and was a revival of the original CSI series, this time following new Las Vegas Crime Lab investigators. The series stars Paula Newsome, Matt Lauria, Mandeep Dhillon, Ariana Guerra, Lex Medlin, and Jay Lee. Stars of the original series appeared as well, with William Petersen and Jorja Fox appearing in Season 1 and Marg Helgenberger appearing in Season 2.

Per Variety's report, neither So Help Me Todd nor CSI: Las Vegas were canceled due to ratings as both were solid performers for the network. Instead, it may have been a schedule issue with there simply not being enough room for them on the lineup. CBS has already announced several new series for the 2024-2025 broadcast season, including the Matlock reboot and the Damon Wayans and Damon Wayans Jr. starring Popppa's House both of which were delayed due to the 2023 strikes. The NCIS prequel series NCIS: Origins was also given a series order for the fall broadcast season earlier this year.

CBS Has Renewed Several Shows

While So Help Me Todd and CSI: Vegas have both been canceled, CBS has renewed several series as well. Elsbeth recently got a Season 2 renewal while S.W.A.T. was renewed for Season 8. The fan-favorite FBI universe from Dick Wolf — FBI, FBI: Most Wanted, and FBI: International — all got renewals, with FBI in particular getting a three-season renewal order which will carry that series through Season 9. FBI: Most wanted is getting a sixth season and FBI: International is getting a fourth.

NCIS: Sydney also got a Season 2 renewal earlier this year as well.

"The global power of the NCIS franchise became even stronger on broadcast and streaming with the addition of NCIS: Sydney," CBS Entertainment president Amy Reisenbach explained in a statement. "Our American viewers have fully embraced these engaging characters, unique stories and the fabulous Australian scenery. We are thrilled to bring this show back to CBS next season and spend even more time down under."