HBO Renews The Righteous Gemstones for Season 2

It’s time for comedy fans to rejoice! Actor, writer, and producer Danny McBride returned to HBO with his third original series just a few weeks ago, following up fan-favorites Eastbound and Down and Vice Principals with the dark televangelist comedy, The Righteous Gemstones. Fortunately it looks like HBO loves Gemstones just as much as the rest of us, as the network as renewed the series for a second season.

HBO announced on Monday that The Righteous Gemstones would be returning for Season 2 next year. That gives McBride a perfect batting average with his HBO projects to this point, all three have made it past their freshman outing. McBride created The Righteous Gemstones alongside frequent collaborators David Gordon Green and Jody Hill.

“Danny, Jody and David are among our favorite collaborators, and we’re thrilled that their take on a family comedy has been met with such enthusiasm,” said Amy Gravitt, executive vp, HBO Programming. “We cannot wait to share the next steps in the Gemstone family’s epic journey. Hallelujah!”

The Righteous Gemstones follows the story of a televangelist empire run by the cutthroat and competent Eli Gemstone (John Goodman), joined by his three less-than-impressive adult children: Jesse (McBride), Judy (Edi Patterson), and Kelvin (Adam Devine). Things are going well for the family until Jesse’s runaway son Gideon (Skylar Gisondo) helps blackmail his father and returns home to try and rob the Gemstones of their fortune.

Per The Hollywood Reporter, The Righteous Gemstones is averaging 572,000 viewers during the initial airings, keeping HBO’s numbers strong following Succession every Sunday. The series premiere drew 844,000 viewers over the course of its first night, making it the most-watched HBO comedy premiere since Vice Principals in 2016.

The latest episode, airing this past Sunday, is titled “Wicked Lips” and you can check out the official description below.

“Judy and Martin take Gideon behind-the scenes of the Gemstone enterprise. Eli tasks Kelvin with doing a ‘satanic sweep’ for Dot, the rebellious teen daughter of the church’s biggest donors. Jesse and his friends are thrown for a loop when Chad’s wife finds some disturbing emails.”

New episodes of The Righteous Gemstones air on Sunday nights at 10:30 pm ET on HBO.