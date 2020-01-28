The Simpsons Producer Points Out That Bart Should Now Be Homer’s Age

Since the character’s debut, Bart Simpson has always been 10 years old, though producer Al Jean recently pointed out that this would mean he was born in 1980, with his real-world age being the same as Homer at 39 years old. When the animated sitcom first debuted in 1989, The Simpsons never could have anticipated that it would continue for more than 30 years, though the unwavering details of the animated characters have made possible a number of storytelling avenues that live-action sitcoms never could have accomplished. Still, the realization of how old Bart Simpson should be will serve as an unwelcome reminder of the passage of time to those who have been enjoying the series since its debut.

“If Homer is 39 he was born in 1980 which is when we said Bart was born,” Jean confirmed on Twitter.

The tone of the series’ humor has allowed for various references to the fact that the characters are stuck in time, with the series seeing only a handful of permanent alterations to its roster. Some of these official tweaks to the series include the death of Maude Flanders, Lisa becoming a vegetarian and Buddhist, and Milhouse’s parents getting a divorce. Sadly, a number of real-world deaths has also seen the retirement of various characters, notably Phil Hartman’s characters like Lionel Hutz and Troy McClure.

Another change fans have seen is the marriage of Apu Nahasapeemapetilon and subsequent children. Fans will soon see another alteration for Apu, as Hank Azaria has confirmed that, in response to the backlash of the character, he will no longer provide his voice.

“All we know there is I won’t be doing the voice anymore, unless there’s some way to transition it or something,” Azaria confirmed earlier this year to /Film.

Controversy has surrounded the character for years, with comedian and filmmaker Hari Kondabolu’s documentary The Problem with Apu bringing the issue to the forefront of conversations surrounding the character. In recent years, the show’s cast and crew have regularly been asked about how to handle the situation, though none have offered concrete answers.

The Simpsons has been renewed up through a 32nd season.

