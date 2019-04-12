‘The Simpsons’ Will Stream Exclusively On Disney+

Disney+ will be the exclusive streaming home for The Simpsons beginning with the service’s launch in November, according to an announcement made at Disney’s Investor Day. The series, which is the longest-running animated series of all time and one of the longest-running primetime series in history, was never available digitally until 20th Century Fox used digital Simpsons to launch FXX and its attached app a few years back. Now, it seems Disney, who purchased the Fox library this year, will do the same with Disney+, which will also feature big name originals and re-runs from Disney Channel, Marvel, Pixar, and more.

All seasons of the hit series — which was just renewed for seasons 31 and 32 — will be available on Disney+ when it launches this November at a monthly cost of $6.99. It was not immediatley clear how new seasons will be released — whether they will come day and date or be released all at once at the end of the season — but the first thirty seasons of The Simpsons will be available on day one of the service. The announcement came in a brief clip, which you can see below. Flanked by life-sized statues of Darth Vader and Disney Chief Bob Iger, the Simpson family meet Dumbo and have a photo of Fox’s Rupert Murdoch in the garbage.

The Simpsons will join thousands of hours of Disney, Fox, and National Geographic-branded entertainment that will be available to consumers of the planned streaming service — just one of numerous such services being developed by studios and networks to counteract the corrosive impact of streaming and SVOD on traditional TV revenue.

The Simpsons was the crown jewel of the FOX network and a key part of its early success. In addition to 30 years on television, the brand has generated toys, merchandising, video games, a theatrical film, theme park attractions and just about everything else you can think of.

