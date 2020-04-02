The Simpsons: Disney+ Reveals When Correct Aspect Ratio for First 19 Seasons Will Be Fixed

When Disney+ first launched in the United States late last year, the new streaming platform came packed with a vast library of Star Wars, Marvel, Pixar, and more titles from the Walt Disney Company’s massive portfolio, and one of the most enticing options was the entire collection of The Simpsons episodes. But when fans watched the earlier seasons before the switch to HD and the widescreen aspect ratio, they noticed that the first 20 years of episodes had large portions of the screen cut out because they weren’t in their intended 4:3 measurements meant for TVs at the time.

This led to many fans criticizing the service for cutting out a lot of visual gags, and Disney+ responded that they intended to restore those episodes as they originally aired. Now it looks like we know when those new versions will be available!

Disney+ recently revealed that the original versions of the first 19 seasons of The Simpsons will be available on the streaming service in May.

“We appreciate our fans’ patience and are working to make the first 19 Seasons (and part of 20) of #TheSimpsons available in 4:3 versions on #DisneyPlus,” said a statement from the official Disney+ Twitter account. “We expect to accomplish this by the end of May.”

This means that fans will get to be able to enjoy these classic episodes as they were originally broadcast, though it’s unclear if any more edits were made in the process.

The Simpsons have become a key part of Disney’s crown jewels, using their humorous no-holds-barred approach to pop culture to further skewer their own brands. They recently did an episode with Avengers directors Joe and Anthony Russo while Marvel Studios boss Kevin Feige lent his voice to a Thanos-inspired villain named Chinnos.

The theatrical premiere of the Pixar movie Onward was also paired with a Simpsons short film that focused on Maggie called Playdate With Destiny, which serves as a prelude to another episode coming out later this year.

“It’s an enormous thrill for us,” said executive producer Al Jean. “Pixar is the gold standard of animation. I think they’re just the best, every film.”

It’s unclear if the short film will be released on Disney+ alongside Onward, but we’ll find out very soon as the Pixar movie is set to hit the streaming service this Friday, April 3rd.