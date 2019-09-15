The Simpsons Beats BoJack Horseman for 11th Outstanding Animated Program Emmy

The Academy of Television Arts & Sciences named The Simpsons Outstanding Animated Program at the Creative Arts Emmy Awards Saturday, where the long-running series beat out BoJack Horseman, Bob’s Burgers, Big Mouth and Adventure Time.

Episodes nominated for Outstanding Animated Program included “The Planned Parenthood Show” (Big Mouth), “Just One of The Boyz 4 Now for Now” (Bob’s Burgers), “Come Along With Me” (Adventure Time) and “Free Churro” (BoJack Horseman).

The Simpsons‘ win for “Mad About The Toy,” part of its 30th season, is its 11th win in the Outstanding Animated Program category, upping the series’ lifetime total Emmy wins to 34. In addition to wins for longtime series stars Dan Castellaneta, Julie Kavner, Nancy Cartwright, Yeardley Smith and Hank Azaria for Outstanding Voice-Over Performance, The Simpsons has also been awarded Emmys for Outstanding Music and Lyrics and Outstanding Individual Achievement in Animation.

In “Mad About The Toy,” penned by Michael Price and directed by Rob Oliver, Homer and Marge leave Bart, Lisa and Maggie in the care of Grampa Simpson, who is triggered into panic by the sight of Bart’s army men toys. When Lisa notices Grampa served as the model for the toys, he remembers his past as a post-war toy model for the Whiz-Bang Toy Company, and Marge realizes Grampa missed out on millions in royalties.

During an all expenses paid trip to New York City, Grampa remembers being kissed by the male photographer Philip Hefflin (Bryan Batt). Fearing he ruined his life after a firing, Grampa and the family track the photographer down in Texas. It’s there Grampa stumbles across a gallery with portraits of him in his military uniform and, after Phillip tells him he saved his life by allowing him to be himself, Grampa Simpson kisses him again before parting ways.

In April, after Disney completed its $71.3 billion acquisition of 20th Century Fox, Disney announced coming streaming service Disney+ will be the exclusive streaming home for all episodes of The Simpsons, more than 662 in total. A recent study conducted by Parrot Analytics revealed consumers favored The Simpsons and the animated Star Wars Rebels as the two most anticipated titles coming to Disney+ when it launches November 12.

“I think Disney would be supportive of anything we wanted to do, maybe a crazy limited series with a side character or a movie that we surprised you with — they’ve been really creatively supportive and this is going to afford so many new ways to do the show than just the traditional format,” executive producer Matt Selman said of new owners Disney at the bi-annual D23 Expo in August.

The Simpsons returns to FOX Sunday, September 29 at 8/7c.