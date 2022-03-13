The Simpsons: Marvel’s Eternals Star Kumail Nanjiani Guest Stars in New Clip

Kumail Nanjiani became a Marvel superhero in . Now he’s going to become a Simpsons character. Nanjiani guest stars on tonight’s new episode of The Simpsons, titled “You Won’t Believe What This Episode Is About — Act Three Will Shock You!” The episode involves Homer getting blamed for leaving the family dog, Santa’s Little Helper, in the car with the windows rolled up. A new clip tweeted out by the official The Simpsons Twitter account show Nanjiani showing up as himself in the episode. He, Homer, and Marge each struggle with pronouncing the word “anonymity.” You can watch the clip below.

Nanjiani seems excited to appear on the show. He retweeted the clip, adding, “I’m a Simpsons!!!”

https://twitter.com/kumailn/status/1502414127808999427

Per Fox’s official synopsis for “You Won’t Believe What This Episode Is About — Act Three Will Shock You!”, when Homer is erroneously blamed for leaving Santa’s Little Helper locked in a hot car, footage of the incident goes viral, outraging all of Springfield and making Homer a pariah. The episode debuts on Sunday, March 13th.

Around the time of Eternals‘ debut, Nanjiani told ComicBook.com about how he had developed ideas around his character, Kingo’s relationships with other Marvel heroes through history. “Chloe [Zhao] had it all mapped out,” he said, “and she had a very specific sense of… Because the thing is, Eternals have sort of been in hiding, right? So they haven’t been going around talking to Iron-Man and Captain America and all those people. They’ve been pretending to be normal human beings. But it makes sense that my character would have met another character who’s not from Earth either. I’m trying to be vague. I don’t know what I’m allowed to say or not. So I think that was all part of the stuff, so that even though Eternals really is a standalone movie, you want to feel the presence, and the reality of, the rest of the MCU around it. And Chloe is such a nerd with an encyclopedic knowledge of Marvel and the MCU. So she was really excited about dropping these references in.”

According to the film’s official synopsis, “Marvel Studios’ Eternals introduces a new group of heroes to the Marvel Cinematic Universe. These ancient aliens have lived on Earth in secret for thousands of years. Following the events of Avengers: Endgame, an unexpected tragedy forces them out of the shadows to reunite against humanity’s most ancient enemy, the Deviants.”

Chloe Zhao directed Eternals from a screenplay she co-wrote with Patrick Burleigh, Ryan Firpo, and Kaz Firpo. The film stars Gemma Chan, Richard Madden, Kumail Nanjiani, Lia McHugh, Brian Tyree Henry, Lauren Ridloff, Barry Keoghan, Don Lee, Harish Patel, Kit Harington, Salma Hayek, and Angelina Jolie.

