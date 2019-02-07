‘The Simpsons’ Renewed for Seasons 31 & 32 on FOX

Citizens of Springfield, have no fear! The Simpsons isn’t going off the air any time soon.

On Wednesday, FOX took the stage at the TCA winter press tour and announced that the near future of The Simpsons had already been decided. Even with the Disney merger looming large, The Simpsons has been renewed for two more seasons, which will take its overall run to 32.

The Simpsons is currently in the middle of its 30th season on Fox and, by the time the season is through, will have aired a total of 663 episodes. That total will likely reach more than 700 by the time Season 32 is completed.

A report of this sizable renewal surfaced online last month, suggesting that Disney was interesting in keeping the long-running animated series on the air for quite a while. That certainly seems to be the case now that Fox has confirmed the news.

Over the years, The Simpsons has raked in several awards for Fox. Since debuting in 1989, the show has won a whopping 33 Emmy Awards, 34 Annie Awards, a People’s Choice Award, and an Environmental Media Award. The Simpsons was the first animated series to ever win a Peabody Award, and was even nominated for an Academy Award in 2012 for “The Longest Daycare.”

The Simpsons has had such a successful run over the years that the series spawned a feature film that got a wide theatrical release. The Simpsons Movie arrived in theaters in the summer of 2007 and was an absolute money maker for Fox. Per Box Office Mojo, the film made more than $527 million worldwide, on just a $75 million budget.

The next episode of The Simpsons is titled “I’m Dancing as Fat as I Can” and will air on Sunday, February 10th at 8 pm ET.

“Homer (Dan Castellaneta) angers Marge (Julie Kavner) by binging their favorite show without her, and has to pick up a new skill in order to make amends. Meanwhile, Bart (Nancy Cartwright) prepares to compete in ‘Krusty’s Holiday Trample,’ and Netflix’s Ted Sarandos makes a guest-voice appearance as himself.”