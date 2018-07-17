‘The Simpsons’: Tracy Morgan to Guest Star in Season 30

Tracy Morgan finally returned to television this year with his TBS series The Last O.G., but that’s not the only small-screen out the popular comedian is set to embark on in 2018.

The former 30 Rock star has set two guest appearances in the upcoming 30th season of Fox’s long-running animated hit, The Simpsons. According to EW, Morgan is taking on two subsequent appearances on The Simpsons this fall, where he will play two different roles.

Morgan’s first appearance on the series this season will take place during an episode titled “My Way or the Highway to Heaven,” where he will play a version of himself. In the episode, Morgan will appear briefly in Heaven, nodding to the fact that he’s still alive. This entire scene is meant to be a nod to Morgan’s near-fatal car accident in 2014 that left him in a coma for two weeks. In the time since the accident, the actor has spoken out and said that God told him, “Your room ain’t ready. I still got something for you to do.”

The actor’s second appearance on the show will come in another episode titled “Baby You Can’t Drive My Car.”

In this episode, Morgan will no longer play a fictionalized version of himself. Instead, the actor will appear as a tow truck driver. His character will cross paths with Homer and Marge, but the details of their interaction are being kept under wraps.

Along with the announcement of the two upcoming appearances, EW released the first photo of the Simpsonized version ot Tracy Morgan, which you can see below.

Obviously, this character is the one that will appear in the first of the two episodes, featuring Morgan in Heaven.

The Season 30 premiere of The Simpsons is set to air on Sunday, September 30 on FOX.