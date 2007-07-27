The Simpsons Reveals First Look at Albert Brooks' Return

✖

Fox's The Simpsons is in the middle of a historic run, with the animated series recently being renewed for two new seasons. The show's current 32nd season has brought an array of noteworthy events, especially regarding its ever-evolving cast of voice actors. With The Simpsons' landmark 700th episode on the horizon, the series is bringing back one of its most beloved guest stars, Albert Brooks -- and now we have a first look at his return. In the series' 698th episode, "Yokel Hero", Brooks will be voicing a "Slick Manager" at United Parasites Management Company, who hopes to sign Cletus (Hank Azaria) to a record deal after he becomes a singing sensation. You can check out a clip from the episode below.

This will be Brooks' first appearance on the series since 2015, marking the latest in a long line of cameo roles he has made since the very first season. The most memorable of these have been Brad Goodman, the self-help guru in Season 5's "Bart's Inner Child", and Russ Cargill, the EPA executive villain of 2007's The Simpsons Movie. And of course, there's Hank Scorpio, Homer's new Bond-villain-esque boss in Season 8's now-iconic episode "You Only Move Twice."

As executive producer Al Jean told Variety, Brooks' appearance in "Yokel Hero" will be longer than fans might be expecting.

“It’s a long guest appearance, almost all of the third act,” Jean said. “And of course, [Brooks] is always hilarious and it was just really funny to record him, both to hear what he talks about when it’s not the lines and then when it is the lines, what he adds to them.”

The Simpsons airs Sundays at 8/7c on FOX.