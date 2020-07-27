The Simpsons Writer Shares Classic Story About Stan Lee

✖

One writer for The Simpsons decided to share a classic story about Stan Lee’s cameo on the show. “I Am Furious (Yellow)” is an episode that sees Bart step into the comics business with stories about Homer’s anger issues. Well, that Incredible Hulk pastiche called for the king of cameos to do his thing. Lee stopped through and was a great sport about poking fun at his public persona. During the show’s Comic-Con@Home panel, writer Carolyn Omine called him one of her favorite guest stars to ever appear on the program. It would seem that he had some slight questions about his character, but didn’t object to The Simpsons taking his performance to the wackiest place possible. it led to some clips that fans of the show instantly remember any time the comics creator is brought up.

"He was just so enthusiastic," Omine explained. "I remember after that when he finished doing it and he was like, 'I just have one question. When I'm trying to Hulk out it makes me seem like I'm crazy.' And then I'm like, 'No, no, the character Stan Lee is crazy!'"

Over the course of this year, the show has come into focus numerous times for “predicting the future.” Well, former writer Bill Oakley addressed those concerns in an interview and did his best to pinpoint why their observations tend to be accurate sometimes.

"I don't like it being used for nefarious purposes," Oakley said. "The idea that anyone misappropriates it to make coronavirus seem like an Asian plot is terrible. In terms of trying to place blame on Asia — I think that is gross. I believe the most antecedent to (Osaka Flu) was the Hong Kong flu of 1968. It was just supposed to be a quick joke about how the flu got here."

"It was meant to be absurd that someone could cough into box and the virus would survive for six to eight weeks in the box,” he added. “It is cartoonish. We intentionally made it cartoonish because we wanted it to be silly and not scary, and not carry any of these bad associations along with it, which is why the virus itself was acting like a cartoon character and behaving in extremely unrealistic ways."

"There are very few cases where The Simpsons predicted something," Oakley observed. "It's mainly just coincidence because the episodes are so old that history repeats itself. Most of these episodes are based on things that happened in the 60s, 70s or 80s that we knew about."

