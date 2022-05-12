The Simpsons to Cross Over With Succession in New Episode, Including Cast Appearances

✖

Over the course of 33 seasons, The Simpsons has featured all manner of guest stars, but it doesn't often cross over with other series, though this is set to change in this week's upcoming "Meat Is Murder" episode. The upcoming episode will be blending together elements from the 2016 film The Founder with the HBO series Succession, with at least one star of that series confirmed to be voicing their character from that acclaimed program, as Nicholas Braun will be voicing cousin Greg. Images from the upcoming episode confirm other members of the Roy family will also be appearing, though it's currently unknown if any other of the HBO stars will reprise their characters.

The new episode is described, "Grampa finds himself in a pickle when his hidden hamburger past comes back to 'ketchup.'"

Braun won't be the only guest star dropping by the series, as the episode will also feature the voices of John Lithgow, Krysten Ritter, Edi Patterson, Seth Green, Paul F. Thompkins, and Charli D'Amelio.

Given that the new episode has enlisted a variety of impressive stars, we wouldn't be surprised if those top talents end up voicing the rest of the characters from the Succession series who potentially weren't available to reprise their roles, though The Simpsons could be holding on to a few surprises until the episode if unveiled.

These latest guest spots prove that the series shows no signs of slowing down, with showrunner Al Jean recently pointing out that the series feels as fresh as ever.

"Maybe I'll leave this veil of mortal woes before the series ends. I mean, at this point, it's been 33 years. So I used to say, 'Oh, maybe we'll end at Season 25 or 30.' Obviously, those have been blown by. So I just go 'Simpsons forever,'" Jean shared with ComicBook.com earlier this year. "This has been one of the most exciting seasons ever, in my opinion. We have had great episodes and we've been doing these shorts. The last thing that we feel on the writing side is that we're heading towards an end. Who knows what the future holds, and who knows what streaming, and what avenues ... We're now a Disney show and we're thrilled to be on Disney+, but there have actually been more Simpsons minutes put out this year than any year since the movie."

Check out the new episode of The Simpsons this Sunday.

Are you looking forward to the new episode? Let us know in the comments below!