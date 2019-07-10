Netflix Renews The Society for Season 2

Given that Netflix produces a seemingly infinite number of original television shows, it’s always a toss-up as to whether or not a new series that you fall in love with will get a chance at returning for Season 2. Some shows get completely overlooked upon release and get cancelled after just one season, regardless of their overall quality. Others only stick around for a couple of seasons before getting written off. This has led to a plethora of unfortunate cancellations over the past couple of years, but that’s not always the case. On Tuesday morning, Netflix delivered good news to fans of The Society.

The young adult sci-fi series has officially been renewed for a second season. Netflix made the announcement via a collection of videos from the cast of The Society, which you can watch above!

Chris Keyser will return as showrunner for the second season of The Society, and he will continue to executive produce alongside Marc Webb. Production on Season 2 will begin later this year and will arrive on Netflix in 2020.

The series tells the story of a group of teenagers who mysteriously end up in a version of their lives without any adults. Kathryn Newton stars in The Society alongside Gideon Adlon, Sean Berdy, Natasha Liu Bordizzo, Jacques Colimon, Olivia DeJonge, Alex Fitzalan, Jose Julian, Alex MacNicoll, Toby Wallace, Jack Mulhern, Spencer House, Emilio Garcia-Sanchez, Selena Qureshi, and Olivia Nikkanen.

Here’s Netflix’s official synopsis for The Society:

“The Society follows a group of teenagers who are mysteriously transported to a facsimile of their wealthy New England town without any trace of their parents. Their newfound freedom will be fun… but it will also be very dangerous. As they struggle to figure out what has happened to them and how to get home, they must establish order and form alliances if they want to survive.”

The first season of The Society is currently streaming on Netflix.