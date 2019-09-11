The Toys That Made Us Coming to Blu-Ray

The Nacelle Company today announced they are releasing a collector’s edition of their acclaimed Netflix docu-series, The Toys That Made Us. The box set, which spans the first two seasons of the show, includes over 15 new bonus features and a Toys That Made Us collectible designed by NECA, according to a press release from Nacelle. The Blu-ray will be released on October 1, 2019 and will be available anywhere you buy physical media. Series creator Brian Volk-Weiss announced the Season 3 premiere las week, revealing that new episodes will drop on November 15, 2019 on the streaming service.

Netflix’s The Toys That Made Us offers a deep nostalgic dive into the minds behind history’s most iconic toy franchises, as they discuss the rise (and sometimes fall) of their billion-dollar creations. The 8-episode documentary series, as it was originally touted, focuses on the history of important toy lines such as Star Wars, Masters of the Universe, Barbie and G.I. Joe, Star Trek, Transformers, Lego, and Hello Kitty.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“Since the show is targeted towards lovers of pop-culture and nostalgia, it seemed like a no-brainer to offer a collector’s Blu-ray of seasons one and two, and with the help of our friends at NECA, we’ve produced the world’s first Toys That Made Us collectible,” said Brian Volk-Weiss, CEO of The Nacelle Company, in a statement.

Exactly what the collectible is, was not revealed in the statement.

While the season size of four episodes will remain the same for Season 3, there will be some significant changes to the show’s overall format. Volk-Weiss recently told Den of Geek that the series is no longer doing reenactments in Season 3, largely due to a lack of overall fan interest in them.

“There’s a huge format change,” Volk-Weiss said. “We stopped doing the reenactments. The main reason was that no one seemed to care about them. For every 1,000 DMs or Facebook messages we would get, two would be about the reenactments. So we were putting a significant amount of our budget into the reenactments, which nobody cared about. Again, I’ve been doing a lot of personal appearances now, meeting with fans and talking to people. And I asked, I started doing my own internal poll. I said to people like, ‘What do you love about the show?’ Nobody said the reenactments.”

He went on to say that the show was spending a significant portion of their budget on those reenactments as well as elaborate on how the reenactments were impacting the show’s runtime.

“By the way, of the reenactments, if people talked about it at all, the only one people talked about was Star Wars. So, I was like, ‘Why are we spending a significant percentage of our budget on something nobody cares about?’” Volk-Weiss said.

“The other issue, and this was more important than budget, is that Netflix really wants us to be under 50 minutes. Every now and then we go over 50. So, let’s just say it’s 50 minutes, we’re putting 10 percent of our time into a reenactment. Star Trek is 43 minutes, that reenactment is like four minutes. So, the main reason I did what I did was to have more time to tell the story. The budget was probably 30 percent of the reason, 70 percent of it was to have more time.”

The first two seasons of The Toys That Made Us are now available to stream on Netflix. Season 3 debuts November 15, 2019.