The Umbrella Academy Season 2 First Look Photos Revealed By Netflix

After releasing the first trailer in May, Netflix has now revealed new first look photos from The Umbrella Academy Season Two. The images feature all members of the Hargreeves family, as well as some new characters debuting this season. The Umbrella Academy is an adaptation of the comic book series created and written by Gerard Way, illustrated by Gabriel Bá, and published by Dark Horse Comics. Universal Content Productions produces the show for Netflix. Steve Blackman is the executive producer and showrunner. Blackman teased that the second season remained on track despite the coronavirus pandemic, reading toward the show's July return. The series stars Ellen Page, Tom Hopper, David Castañeda, Emmy Raver-Lampman, Robert Sheehan, and Aidan Gallagher.

Way is also an executive producer on the Netflix series. He spoke to ComicBook.com in January and explained how he and Blackman prepared for the new season. "What I did for Steve Blackman (the showrunner) and the writers in that first writers' room was to create an eighteen-page document that laid everything out," Way said. "Even of the graphic novels that haven't come out yet, which should equal eight when we're all done. So I gave them the blueprint what happens because you do want to seed certain things in there for future series, and the hope is that it's a success so that you do a lot more of these. They're very curious what Gabriel [Ba] and I are doing next. We always send them the new comics. They really want to know what's happening."

ComicBook.com also spoke to composer Jeff Russo. He teased significant changes to the setting of the show in the new season. "Well, there's definitely a big change in setting, that's for sure," he said. "And we tried not to change too much the approach of how to tell the story musically. I mean, we used a lot of really great songs in season one. We're going to be using a lot of great songs in season two. We use score in a very meaningful way to support the emotional arcs of all of our characters in season one. We'll be doing that again in season two. There are some new characters that we're going to be having some fun with from a score perspective, and that's always fun, coming up with new thematic ideas for new characters and how to underscore them. So there's a lot of new and then there's a lot of the same. It's a lot of both, but it's definitely a thrill ride this year."

The Umbrella Academy Season One is streaming now on Netflix. Season Two debuts on July 31.