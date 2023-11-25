The Umbrella Academy Prequel Announced

The Umbrella Academy is returning for its fourth and final season in 2024, but fans of the series will have more than just the episodes to look forward to. What's On Netflix just shared the news that a new prequel book titled The Umbrella Academy: Young Blood is coming from author Alyssa B. Sheinmel. The new young adult novel will follow the Hargreeves in their younger years, focusing on the time following Five's disappearance. You can read a description of the book below:

"The Umbrella Academy has always been extraordinary-ready to leap to superpowered action at a moment's notice. But now that Five has disappeared and their fame has crested, sometimes the only thing Luther, Diego, Allison, Klaus, Ben, and Viktor want is to be normal... which is much easier said than done, when you're raised by someone like Hargreeves.

For their exacting and tyrannical father figure, nothing is ever enough; which is why, during a dinnertime debriefing on their latest mission, Ben snaps, prompting Klaus to suggest that they all need a change of scenery-just one night of partying like a bunch of average teens. In fact, Klaus knows just the place; there's a frat house in a neighboring college town that throws weekend blowouts. What could go wrong?

They soon realize sneaking out of Hargreeves's house-er, fortress-is the least of their concerns. When the six teens pledge not to use their powers under any circumstances, they fail to factor in the sheer force of teen drama. Faced with weird earthquakes, weirder partygoers, and a possible new foe, the Umbrella Academy must choose between the night they always dreamed of and an unexpected mission that may save the world and-finally-secure Hargreeves's approval."

You can check out the book's cover below:

(Photo: Abrams Books)

What Is The Umbrella Academy Season 4 About?

"This new timeline has been dictated by Hargreeves, who reprogrammed the Universe at the end of the Season 3 finale. But because of Allison's actions, he didn't get to finish what he started before Allison pressed the reset button," showrunner Steve Blackman previously explained. "So, the siblings losing their powers isn't going to be the only oddity in this timeline. There are new enemies who want to see them wiped out of existence, but how do they manage without their powers? Is there even a way to get them back? The stakes have never been greater."

Before the show was renewed Blackman teased the show's endgame.

"I think inevitably if we got a Season 4, it's going towards an endgame," Blackman said. "I think at a certain point, I'm not sure where we'd go after Season 4. We have to be careful. My plan for next year is not to continually tread on the same ground we have before. It's a challenge to come up with a new way to subvert this storyline, and I think we have an idea how to do that. But I think if we got to Season 4, it would be a great ending for the run of the show. I'm not saying I couldn't do more, but you know, I think that would be very satisfying for the audience, four seasons."

Stay tuned for more updates about The Umbrella Academy. The Umbrella Academy: Young Blood is coming on June 18, 2024.