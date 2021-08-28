The Umbrella Academy Wraps Season 3 With New Video

✖

The third season of Netflix's The Umbrella Academy has been in production for most of the year, and it looks like they've finally wrapped. The new season will feature the return of the Hargreeves family with the addition of the new Sparrow Academy, led by Ben Hargreeves (Justin H. Min). In honor of the season's production coming to an end, the official Twitter account for the series shared a video of the cast celebrating.

"That's a wrap on Season 3 of The Umbrella Academy and I'm stoked 'cause I can't wait for you to see it and sad because I'll miss everybody," Elliot Page (Vanya Hargreeves) says in the video. The clip also includes Tom Hopper (Luther Hargreeves), David Castaneda (Diego Hargreeves), Robert Sheehan (Klaus Hargreeves), Aidan Gallagher (Number Five), Emmy Raver-Lampman (Allison Hargreeves), Min, Colm Feore (Reginald Hargreeves), and Ritu Arya (Lila Pitts). You can check out the video in the tweet below:

Brellies assemble. Season 3 is in the 🧳 pic.twitter.com/2pu3OeBJ9X — Umbrella Academy (@UmbrellaAcad) August 28, 2021

In addition to the returning Hargreeves, the new members of the Sparrow Academy will be played by Justin Cornwell, Britne Oldford, Jake Epstein, Genesis Rodriguez, and Cazzie David. According to Netflix, Ben is now "a Machiavellian tactician, wrapped up in a pretty boy body with a rumbling inner-squid. Vicious, pragmatic, and hyper-vigilant, Ben is determined to gain his status as the leader at all costs."

Recently, Tom Hooper spoke to Collider and hyped up the upcoming third season.

"The scripts are so great, season three, it's really such a joy to be doing it. I feel very privileged to be a part of this show. And I think the best thing really is that we're all so comfortable with each other now. So it feels like we can really hit the ground running from a creative standpoint and we've got the same crew, most of the same crew," Hopper shared. "And I think we know who these characters are and who we are playing and I think when we work with each other, we're very aware of, of how to react in these scenes. So as a family, I think we're in a great place and it's like we're a good sports team, I suppose, when a sports team really finds that flow, and they go on a winning streak. It feels a bit like that."

Are you excited for the third season of The Umbrella Academy? Tell us in the comments!