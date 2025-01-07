WWE’s Rhea Ripley Reclaims Women’s Title, Celebration Crashed by Undertaker

The feud between WWE’s Liv Morgan and Rhea Ripley has been at the center of Monday Night Raw for a while now, and it was all supposed to be settled during tonight’s Monday Night Raw premiere on Netflix. Morgan would defend her WWE Women’s World Championship one on one against Ripley, though as you might expect, she didn’t fight the battle completely alone. Raquel Rodriguez and Dominik Mysterio both had roles to play in the match, but despite the adversity, Ripley was able to finally take down Morgan and reclaim her Women’s World Championship, and much to everyone’s shock, that also led to a cameo from The Undertaker during her win that left everyone rather stumped. You can see it play out below.

Ripley and Morgan started slugging it out, with Morgan getting slammed to the mat with authority before rolling out. Ripley took out Rodriguez with a cannonball and then pushed Mysterio away, but Ripley still managed to catch Morgan and slam her down on the announce table. Back from commercial, Ripley was back in control, reversing a move and slamming the Champion to the mat.

Ripley caught Morgan again and hit a German Suplex, but Morgan got her shoulder up in time. Morgan got some momentum though after Ripley ran into the turnbuckle, and Morgan spiked her with a Tornado DDT and went for a pin, but Ripley was able to kick out.

Ripley reversed another move though and hit a Riptide on Morgan, but somehow Morgan was able to kick out, shocking Ripley. Then Rodriguez and Mysterio got involved and allowed Morgan to hit Oblivion on a chair, and yet Ripley was able to kick out and keep her Title hopes alive. Morgan hit Oblivion and then hit the Three Amigos before dragging Ripley to the corner. Morgan hit the Frog Splash and then went for a pin, but Ripley kicked out again.

Ripley caught Morgan one more time and then hit another Riptide, followed by a second Riptide, and that was it for Morgan, giving Ripley the win and making her a WWE Women’s World Champion once more. Mysterio then tried to make up with Ripley and extended his arms for a hug, and Ripley obliged with a kick to the groin and a Riptide.

Then all of sudden the Undertaker gong sounded and the lights went out. When the lights come on it was The American Badass version of Undertaker, who rode down the entrance ramp and around the ring before heading back to where Ripley was standing. They both celebrated as the fireworks went off in the arena, bringing her Title win to a theatrical end.

