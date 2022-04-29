The Walking Dead & AMC Release Statement Over "Inappropriate" Fan Reaction to Melissa McBride Exiting Spinoff Series

✖

Yesterday, fans of The Walking Dead got some bad news when it was announced that Melissa McBride had exited the planned spinoff series focusing on Carol and Daryl, the characters played by McBride and Norman Reedus. Now, the show will focus solely on Daryl. It was said the decision to drop Carol from the spinoff was "purely creative," but it lead to fans attacking Reedus online. Jeffrey Dean Morgan, who plays Negan on the show, called out some fans for their behavior. "Some of you have gone WAY too far. TOXIC," Morgan posted on Twitter. "Attacking norm for crap he has NOTHING to do with? Melissa made a call that was hers alone. She wants/needs a break. Respect that. Factors involved that are nobody's business. Norm, who's given more than anyone to you all. Just SHITTY." Now, AMC has also issued a statement asking people to stop attacking Reedus over McBride's exit.

"A statement from AMC and TWD: We would like to acknowledge the response to this week's news related to the previously announced Daryl and Carol TWD spinoff. Norman Reedus is being unfairly targeted and attacked in social media for a decision he had no part in," the network tweeted. "Melissa McBride decided she could not participate in the series because relocating to Europe became logistically untenable for her. It is inappropriate to direct negativity and anger at another cast member for a disappointing outcome he had nothing to do with."

They added, "Carol is a beloved & vital character and we are working to find a way for fans to again follow her story, as only Melissa could give life to, in the expanding universe around The Walking Dead. The fans have always been the driving force behind #TWDFamily and always will be." You can check out the tweets below:

"The Walking Dead flagship series has been my creative home for a decade and so it's bittersweet to bring it to an end, but I could not be more excited to be working with Scott Gimple and AMC to develop a new series for Daryl and Carol," said TWD showrunner Angela Kang when the spinoff was announced. "Working with Norman Reedus and Melissa McBride has been a highlight of my career and I'm thrilled that we get to keep telling stories together."

Stay tuned for more updates about The Walking Dead spin-off.