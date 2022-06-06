Andrew Lincoln’s Netflix Horror Series Releases First Teaser Trailer

✖

Andrew Lincoln is opening a Cabinet of Curiosities with Guillermo del Toro. The Walking Dead star returns to television in the first teaser trailer for Guillermo del Toro's Cabinet of Curiosities, the Netflix anthology horror series previously titled Guillermo del Toro Presents 10 After Midnight. Described by Netflix as "a collection of unprecedented and genre-defining stories meant to challenge our traditional notions of horror," Cabinet of Curiosities sees Lincoln starring opposite Essie Davis in one of "8 blood-curdling tales" from Davis' The Babadook director Jennifer Kent. Watch the trailer revealed during Netflix's Geeked Week below.

Lincoln and Davis are joined by Sex/Life actress Hannah Galway in the episode written and directed by Kent from an original story by del Toro, the Academy Award-winning filmmaker of The Shape of Water.

The anthology's teaser trailer peeks at the eight sinister stories told by some of today's most revered horror creators, including directors Panos Cosmatos (Mandy), David Prior (The Empty Man), Vincenzo Natali (Splice), Keith Thomas (The Vigil), Catherine Hardwicke (Twilight), and Ana Lily Amirpour (A Girl Walks Home Alone at Night).

(Photo: Netflix)

Per Netflix, the full series cast and breakdown of Cabinet of Curiosities is as follows:

Essie Davis, Andrew Lincoln, and Hannah Galway star in an episode written (based on an original story by Guillermo del Toro) and directed by Jennifer Kent (The Babadook)

Amadeus Oscar winner F. Murray Abraham (Mythic Quest), Glynn Turman (Ma Rainey's Black Bottom), and Luke Roberts (Ransom) will appear in an episode written by David S. Goyer (The Dark Knight) (based on a short story by Michael Shea), and directed by David Prior (The Empty Man)

Tim Blake Nelson (Watchmen), Elpidia Carrillo (Euphoria), Demetrius Grosse (Fear The Walking Dead), and Sebastian Roché (The Man in the High Castle) star in an episode written by Regina Corrado (Deadwood; The Strain) (based on an original story by Guillermo del Toro); and directed by Guillermo Navarro (Godfather of Harlem; Narcos)

Crispin Glover (River's Edge) and Ben Barnes (Shadow and Bone) star in an episode written by Lee Patterson (Curve) (based on a short story by H.P. Lovecraft) and directed by Keith Thomas (Firestarter)

Peter Weller (Star Trek Into Darkness) stars in an episode directed by Panos Cosmatos (Mandy), who also writes along with Aaron Stewart-Ahn

Mika Watkins (Origin) writes an episode (based on a short story by H.P. Lovecraft) directed by Catherine Hardwicke (Twilight); with cast to be announced

David Hewlett (See) cast in an episode written (based on a short story by Henry Kuttner) and directed by Vincenzo Natali (Hannibal)

Haley Z. Boston (Brand New Cherry Flavor) serves as writer of an episode (based on a short story by comic book author Emily Carroll) directed by Ana Lily Amirpour (A Girl Walks Home Alone at Night) with cast to be confirmed

Guillermo del Toro's Cabinet of Curiosities stars Andrew Lincoln (The Walking Dead), Ben Barnes (Netflix's Shadow and Bone), Charlyne Yi (Lucifer), Crispin Glover (Back to the Future), Eric André (Bad Trip), Essie Davis (The Babadook), Ismael Cruz Cordova (The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power), Kate Micucci (Steven Universe), Rupert Grint (Harry Potter), and Sofia Boutella (The Mummy). The series is streaming later this year on Netflix.