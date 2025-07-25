Daryl and Carol are on the final leg of their world tour. The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon has been renewed for a fourth season, which will be the last for Norman Reedus and Melissa McBride‘s Walking Dead spinoff. AMC Networks announced the news during the show’s San Diego Comic-Con panel in Hall H on Friday, where fans got a first look at the official trailer for Daryl Dixon season 3 (premiering Sept. 7 on AMC and AMC+).

Videos by ComicBook.com

“This isn’t Maine, is it?” McBride’s Carol asks in the trailer as the shipwrecked duo wash ashore in Spain. Daryl and Carol then make their way to the under-siege town of Solaz del Mar, where Daryl says they’re “always fightin’ everyone’s fights.” This time, they’ll have to liberate the people of Solaz del Mar by killing the King of Spain.

Play video

“We have to fight them,” Daryl tells the townspeople of their oppressors. “First you survive what happened to you,” Carol adds. “And after time, if you’re lucky, you start living again.”

The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon season 3 tracks Carol and Daryl “as they continue their journey towards home and the ones they love,” per the logline. “As they struggle to find their way back, the path takes them farther astray, leading them through distant lands with ever-changing and unfamiliar conditions as they witness the various effects of the Walker apocalypse.”

The network also announced Friday that the eight-episode Daryl Dixon season 4 will begin production later this month in Spain. The final season will be set and filmed in and around Madrid in locations including Bilbao, Galicia, Andalucía, the Segovia region, Toledo and Community of Madrid.

THE WALKING DEAD: DARYL DIXON SEASON 3 POSTER

“Across two extraordinary series spanning almost two decades — Norman and Melissa have given life to two of the most iconic characters in the history of television,” said Dan McDermott, president of entertainment and AMC Studios for AMC Networks. “Daryl and Carol have taken fans on an unforgettable and intensely human journey of challenge, survival, hope and friendship, and the response from fans, from the very first moments of The Walking Dead, has been remarkable. We can’t wait to share the upcoming third season of Daryl this fall and to begin production on this fourth and final season in Spain.”

“Daryl Dixon has been an incredible journey. I thank each and every fan who has joined us on this ride,” Reedus said. “It’s been a privilege to build this story for these characters, and we have so much gratitude for how it’s been embraced. Your love and support have made every moment worth it. This finale isn’t just an ending; it’s a celebration of what we’ve all shared together.”

He continued, “Keep carrying that love forward – Daryl’s journey is far from over.”

Added McBride, “It has been the thrill of a lifetime to shoot this part of Daryl and Carol’s

adventure together in Europe and I keep coming back for more of these two characters. There is still so much story left to tell and so much for the fans to look forward to. I’m going to revel in the moments as they come and am excited for the fans to see what we have been working on in these incredible locations.”

When the Reedus-fronted first season of Daryl Dixon premiered in 2023, it became the #1 most-viewed premiere of all time on AMC+ and the most-viewed season of any show in the history of the streaming service as a top acquisition driver in both the U.S. and Spain. The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon – The Book of Carol, which reunited Reedus and McBride in France, ranked as AMC+’s #1 sophomore season of all time.

The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon returns with season 3 Sept. 7 on AMC and AMC+.