A violent storm rages as Alexandrians go to war with the Reapers in a sneak peek at Season 11B of The Walking Dead. After the massive cliffhanger ending of the Final Season Part 1 finale, “For Blood,” Daryl (Norman Reedus) calls for a truce with former flame Leah (Lynn Collins), out to unleash unholy hell on Maggie (Lauren Cohan) in their battle for Meridian. Home to Maggie and the Wardens until Pope (Ritchie Coster) and his Chosen Ones commandeered the community for food and shelter, the fate of Meridian will determine whether Alexandria falls before Eugene (Josh McDermitt) and his group gets help from far away: the Commonwealth.

Newly released behind-the-scenes special Show Me More: Inside The Walking Dead Season 11 reveals an exclusive sneak peek at the February 20 premiere of the Final Season Part 2, picking up from where Part 1 ended: with Daryl, Maggie, Negan (Jeffrey Dean Morgan), Gabriel (Seth Gilliam), and Elijah (Okea Eme-Akwari) targets of the hwacha. After killing father-figure Pope and taking over as leader of the Reapers, Leah looked down as she fired off hundreds of rocket-powered arrows at her enemies.

While Stephanie (Chelle Ramos) and Lance Hornsby (Josh Hamilton) try to help Eugene and traveling companions Ezekiel (Khary Payton), Yumiko (Eleanor Matsuura), and Princess (Paola Lazaro) get out of hot water hundreds of miles away at the Commonwealth, Rosita (Christian Serratos) and the Alexandrians are under siege by walkers when a violent storm threatens to destroy their home. It gets worse: Gracie (Anabelle Holloway) and Judith Grimes (Cailey Fleming) are trapped in the flooding basement of a house overflowing with walkers.

The Show Me More sneak peek (starting at 24:05) teases what’s to come in the February premiere and this next batch of eight episodes, set to introduce Governor Pamela Milton (Laila Robins) of the Commonwealth and yet another new group of survivors.

“I don’t want to spoil it ’cause he would definitely be spoiler-y, but there will be another group that surprises our people,” showrunner Angela Kang told EW when previewing Season 11B. “And we are going to get to know the Commonwealth more deeply with our characters. And there are particular ways that that plays out, and there are a number of characters we will meet for the first time. And for some, it’s learning more about what’s the deal with them and how they interact with our people as they try to figure out a brand-new world as well.”

The Walking Dead Season 11 returns with new episodes Sunday, February 20 on AMC.