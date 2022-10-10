The Walking Dead's Invincible Cameo Is a Carl Grimes Easter Egg

You may know that Robert Kirkman created the Image comic books Invincible and The Walking Dead. You might not know that Invincible has cameoed as Easter eggs in multiple episodes. (The franchises have crossed over in other ways: Walking Dead alum Steven Yeun voices Mike Grayson, a.k.a. the superhero Invincible, in Amazon's adult animated series adaptation. More Walking Dead cast members have since loaned their voices to the series, including Lauren Cohan and Michael Cudlitz.) And on Sunday's episode of The Walking Dead, titled "A New Deal," an Invincible comic cameo had deeper meaning for the Grimes family.

In the episode, Rick Grimes Jr., nicknamed RJ (Antony Azor), reads 2008's Invincible issue #56. This very same issue has appeared before: it was visible when RJ's mother, Michonne (Danai Gurira), gave Carl Grimes (Chandler Riggs) a stack of comics in 2013's Season 4 premiere of The Walking Dead, "30 Days Without an Accident."

That may not be the only Invincible comic book that once belonged to RJ's half-brother Carl. In Season 5 Episode 12, "Remember," Carl reads Invincible at Alexandria; in Season 6 Episode 10, "The Next World," Carl is again seen reading Invincible comics while out in the woods with Enid (Katelyn Nacon).

That same season, Invincible action figures make an appearance in the bedroom of Sam Anderson (Major Dodson) in the episode "Start to Finish."

Carl's Invincible fandom dates back to the first season: a young Carl wears a T-shirt with the symbol of Science Dog, a superhero who is Mark Grayson's favorite comic character in Invincible.

