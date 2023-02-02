The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon's Potential New Title Revealed

Norman Reedus has already teased that his Walking Dead spinoff series, tentatively titled The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon, would raise hell in post-apocalyptic Paris, France. ("We're destroying the Louvre and stuff," Reedus says of the show, which emblazoned The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon name across an image of the zombie apocalypse's eroding Eiffel Tower.) But now the actor may have revealed the spinoff's potential new title: Raise the Dead. It's unclear if the new name, marked on make-up department boxes in a behind-the-scenes image Reedus shared on Instagram, is a working title or one of the possible titles he's hinted at in the past.

See the image below.

"I'm pushing for a title, but I don't think it has an official title yet," Reedus said on Jimmy Kimmel Live in October. "There's a title that I want. To find a title is insane, because there's thousands and thousands of the most ridiculous choices you have to choose from."

Reedus revealed there were "a bunch" of possible titles in play for the spinoff, which follows Fear the Walking Dead, The Walking Dead: World Beyond, Tales of the Walking Dead, and The Walking Dead: Dead City (retitled from Isle of the Dead).

"I'm hoping for a certain title. Let's just think about it. She-Hulk is She-Hulk. Spider-Man's Spider-Man. Batman's Batman," Reedus said, seemingly suggesting the simple Daryl Dixon. "So, why not this be, 'boom boom'? You know what I mean? You see where I'm going with that, without me saying that?"

At AMC, the spinoff has been referred to as the "Untitled TWDU Daryl Project" but has since adopted the title The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon. Should it be renamed, it's unclear whether the title is The Walking Dead: Raise the Dead, Daryl Dixon: Raise the Dead, or simply Raise the Dead, which would make the show the first not to somehow incorporate "The Walking Dead" in the name. (AMC announced Lauren Cohan and Jeffrey Dean Morgan's Maggie and Negan spinoff as Isle of the Dead before the rebrand to The Walking Dead: Dead City.)

What is known is that the show focuses on Daryl Dixon after the events of The Walking Dead series finale, which ended with the lone wolf riding off on his motorcycle. When we see him next, Daryl somehow ends up in France, where he'll encounter new survivors like Isabelle (Clémence Poésy), a Parisian member of a progressive religious group with a dark past, and Quinn (Adam Nagaitis), a displaced Brit who has become powerful in post-apocalyptic Paris as a black marketeer and the owner of a sexy underground nightclub.

"There was a part of [the series finale] where I smiled a little bit, and that tone kind of makes it into the spin-off a little bit," Reedus told ComicBook of the lighter tone in his final scene on The Walking Dead. "And then it goes horribly wrong, like everything on The Walking Dead. It kind of felt like I was going to see what's new out in the world, you know what I mean? Everybody was safe, and I was gonna go see what's out there."

Reedus continued: "The tone is much different, the [cinematography is] much different. The lighting's different. We're in castles, and the storyline has a religious vibe to it. Part of the story is me around a bunch of people speaking French. I'm trying to figure out like, 'Is this gonna be a fight?'"

Fear the Walking Dead: The Final Season – Part 1 premieres May 14th on AMC and AMC+, followed by The Walking Dead: Dead City in June and The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon later in 2023. Stay tuned to ComicBook/TWD and follow @NewsOfTheDead for more TWD Universe coverage.