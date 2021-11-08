Jadis Reveals Rick Grimes Intel on The Walking Dead: World Beyond

Warning: this story contains spoilers for Sunday’s episode ofThe Walking Dead: World Beyond, “Who Are You?” Where in the World Beyond is Rick Grimes (Andrew Lincoln)? A gravely injured Rick ended up aboard a Civic Republic Military helicopter in his final appearance on The Walking Dead, where he was last seen being flown away to an unknown destination with Jadis (Pollyanna McIntosh). In-universe, six years have passed when Jadis — now Warrant Officer Jadis Stokes of the CRM — returns without Rick on Season 2 of The Walking Dead: World Beyond. Jadis and the authoritarian CRM make it their mission to defend the Civic Republic, a hidden civilization home to 200,000 survivors, as part of the Alliance of the Three represented by the three-circle symbol.

With Lieutenant Colonel Elizabeth Kublek (Julia Ormond) away at the Civic Republic indefinitely, the CRM brings in Warrant Officer Stokes to perform a security audit at the CR Research Facility in Ithaca, New York. Under orders from Kublek and the shadowy Major General Beale, Dr. Lyla Belshaw (Natalie Gold) covertly conducts walker experiments on Test Subject As to further research for the CRM, who recruit valuable assets from the Alliance communities to bring an end to the zombie apocalypse.

The investigation leads Jadis to her mentor, CRM Staff Sargeant Jennifer “Huck” Mallick (Annet Mahendru), Kublek’s daughter exposing the CRM conspiracy and their attacks on the allied Omaha and Campus Colony communities that killed 110,000 people.

In the debrief, Jadis declassifies how she came to the Civic Republic six years ago: “I gave the CRM something very valuable, and I got a new life,” Jadis says. “I know that the Civic Republic is the last light of the world, and my purpose is to create a new era on this planet.”

The Walking Dead revealed Jadis traded people to the CRM, trafficking “As” and “Bs” in exchange for supplies for the Scavengers. Rick, Negan (Jeffrey Dean Morgan), and Father Gabriel (Seth Gilliam) were all at one time marked as “As,” indicating a zombie-bitten test subject used for scientific research. All three escaped without bites, leaving Jadis without the “A” required for extraction by a CRM helicopter in Seasons 8 and 9 of The Walking Dead.

In Season 9 Episode 5, “What Comes After,” Jadis’s long-range walkie-talkie contacts the chopper pilot and negotiates an evacuation for an “A.” When Rick blows up a bridge saving his family and friends from a walker horde, Jadis finds him hurt but alive in the river below. Rick Grimes is a “B.”

“I have a ‘B.’ Not an ‘A.’ I never had an ‘A,’” Jadis tells the CRM pilot. “He’s hurt, but he’s strong. Can you help him? I’m trying to save a friend… A friend who saved me. I have something for you now.”

Rick is Jadis’s ticket to the Civic Republic, and Rick’s “B” label gets him a life-saving medevac in the CRM helicopter. Their destination and the location of the Civic Republic is classified, but a cryptic teaser trailer for The Walking Dead Movie hints Rick and Jadis end up in Philadelphia.

Rick and Jadis will return in the feature film trilogy, where a CRM civil war could be Rick’s Walking Dead endgame.

Rick and Jadis will return in the feature film trilogy, where a CRM civil war could be Rick's Walking Dead endgame.