Jadis’s Journey From The Walking Dead to World Beyond

Jadis’s (Pollyanna McIntosh) journey takes her from a scavenger’s junkyard on The Walking Dead to the ranks of the Civic Republic Military when the enigmatic survivor makes a half-season stopover on The Walking Dead: World Beyond. Set six years after a CRM helicopter airlifts Anne/Jadis and Rick Grimes (Andrew Lincoln) up up up and away from The Walking Dead, Season 2 of the spin-off reintroduces Jadis under a new name: Warrant Officer Jadis Stokes, CR military police. Here’s everything you need to know about the one-time Scavengers leader before Jadis touches back down in Sunday’s World Beyond Season 2 Episode 6: “Who Are You?”

Season 7 Episode 6: “Swear”

Heath (Corey Hawkins) of Alexandria goes missing near Oceanside while on a supply run with Tara (Alanna Masterson). Left behind is an unidentified keycard with the letters “PPP.” Heath is the first known missing person Jadis trades to the CRM.

Season 7 Episode 10: “New Best Friends”

After Father Gabriel (Seth Gilliam) goes missing in Season 7 Episode 9, “Rock in the Road,” Rick and the group meet Jadis and the Scavengers in the heaps. “We take. We don’t bother,” says Jadis when Rick tries to recruit the junkyard dwellers to join the militia in their fight against Negan (Jeffrey Dean Morgan) and the Saviors.

They want guns. “A lot. A lot,” negotiates Jadis in short sentences and broken English. “And then we fight your fight.”

A helipad is visible behind the junkyard. When Rick asks what she was going to do with the captured Gabriel, abducted by the Scavengers and held prisoner in a storage container, Jadis doesn’t answer.

Season 7 Episode 16: “The First Day of the Rest of Your Life”

Jadis double-crosses Rick, revealing a deal with Negan when the Saviors show up at the gates of the Alexandria Safe-Zone. “Deal is for 12, yes?” Negan negotiates her down to 10, telling Jadis that “people are a resource.”

Maggie (Lauren Cohan) of Hilltop and King Ezekiel (Khary Payton) of the Kingdom lead their armies into Alexandria, fending off the Saviors and the Scavengers.

Season 8 Episode 5: “The Big Scary U”

Rick returns to the Scavenger junkyard after the Saviors slaughter the Kingdom’s army. Rick looks to the sky as a black helicopter flies overhead.

Season 8 Episode 6: “The King, the Widow, and Rick”

At the junkyard, Rick attempts to arrange another deal with Jadis and the Scavengers as the united militia attacks Negan’s Sanctuary and Savior outposts. Jadis rejects the offer and imprisons Rick in a storage container marked with an “A.”

Season 8 Episode 7: “Time For After”

Jadis opens another storage container and sics a metal-helmeted walker on a bound Rick. He fights it off, overpowers Jadis, and forces her to order her Scavengers to stand down. Before leaving, Rick cuts a deal with Jadis: they’ll join forces and meet at the Sanctuary under siege by walkers. When their allies meet them, they’ll demand the surrender of the Savior lieutenants. In exchange, Jadis receives a fourth of what’s left.

He leads the Scavengers to the Sanctuary, which the militia flooded with walkers in Season 8 Episode 1, “Mercy.” The episode ends on Rick’s realization that the walker horde has disappeared.

Season 8 Episode 10: “The Lost and the Plunderers”

Rick returns to the junkyard with Michonne (Danai Gurira) to recruit the Scavengers and end their war with the Saviors. The Scavengers have all died and reanimated except for Jadis.

A flashback reveals Savior Simon (Steven Ogg) slaughtered the Scavengers, defying Negan’s orders to only kill one as Jadis and her people are a “resource.” In the flashback, Simon inquires about the helipad and solar panels. “What was this place?”

“A dump,” answers Jadis.

Rick and Michonne find Jadis, still alive atop a trash heap. No longer oddly-spoken, Jadis says she used to go to the junkyard to paint before the world fell and stayed there to “create something new.”

After Jadis disposes of the zombified Scavengers in an industrial meat grinder, she withdraws a hidden box marked “Applesauce (shelf stable) x 20.” She opens a can labeled with the Three-Circle symbol of the CRM in its first appearance on The Walking Dead.

Season 8 Episode 14: “Still Gotta Mean Something”

In a flashback to Simon’s Scavenger slaughter, Jadis plays dead. In the present, she lives out of a storage unit fashioned into an apartment of sorts, living well beyond her means in the junkyard. After capturing Negan to end Season 8 Episode 12, “The Key,” she keeps Negan prisoner in another unit.

Jadis has a packed suitcase and repeatedly checks her watch. She waits. Jadis readies a bound walker to bite Negan, but a struggle ensues and she drops the flare meant to flag down a hovering helicopter. As the CRM chopper reverses course and flies away, Jadis desperately waves another flare: “I’m here! I’m here!”

Season 8 Episode 16: “Wrath”

Morgan Jones (Lennie James) takes solace at the junkyard after Rick ends the Savior War. He brings a message from Rick: she’s welcome at Alexandria. Jadis reveals her real name, Anne, and leaves the junkyard behind.

Season 9 Episode 2: “The Bridge”

18 months later, Anne has assimilated into Alexandria. She’s grown close to Father Gabriel, but most distrust her still. “You can ask me about my past,” she tells Gabriel. “Just don’t ask me to tell you my secrets.”

Anne is on watch alone when she sees a helicopter in the night sky.

Season 9 Episode 3: “Warning Signs”

When Saviors go missing and one turns up dead, “Garbage Lady” Anne is accused of the crime. It’s suspected Anne is killing the Saviors as revenge for the Scavengers slain by Simon and his men.

Anne returns to the abandoned junkyard at night, finding Morgan gone after his crossover into Fear the Walking Dead. She pulls out a hidden walkie-talkie.

“It’s Jadis. I know you’re in range. I saw the helicopter last night.”

A voice radios back: “What do you have? An A or a B?”

“Is it you? Did you take them?”

“No pickups. But the deal still stands. Do you have an A or a B?”

“Neither. It’s just me. I paid my share.”

“You’ve been compensated.”

“What will it take?” she asks.

The answer is “an A,” tomorrow.

Gabriel finds Anne and overhears. She says she’s done bad things, but she’s not responsible for the missing Saviors.

“You traded people, yes?” asks Gabriel.

“Yes.”

“That’s what you were gonna do with me. With Rick.”

“Yes.”

“Why?”

“For supplies. For my people,” she reveals. “It didn’t start that way. It just ended up there.”

Anne says everyone suspects her of wrongdoing. Everyone except for Gabriel.

“Gabriel, leave with me. There’s another place. It’s far from here, but if we go together we can get there,” she tells him, referring to a civilization of 200,000 people: The Civic Republic.

“It can be different for us. There’s only one thing. You can’t tell anyone,” Anne tells Gabriel. “But if you could trust me, and help me with one small part of the deal, we can have a life like you can’t imagine.”

But Gabriel says he has to alert Rick, so Anne attacks him with her walkie: “All this time… I thought you were a B.”

Season 9 Episode 4: “The Obliged”

Jadis has tied up Gabriel and brings out another gurney walker to bite him. “There’s only one place left for me to go. And you’re the price of admission,” Anne tells Gabriel, but can’t bring herself to go through with it after their relationship turned romantic.

Rendered unconscious with chloroform, Gabriel wakes up alone in a storage container. Anne is gone, but she’s left behind a note: “If you want to go fast, go alone. If you want to go far, go together. I need to go fast.”

Season 9 Episode 5: “What Comes After”

Anne heads for a rendezvous point with the helicopter. Over walkie-talkie, she tells them she needs to be evacuated and the “A” is ready for transport.

Rick leads a walker horde to the bridge connecting the communities and seemingly dies in the explosion he causes to save his family and friends. But Rick survives, washing ashore near Anne’s rendezvous point with the CRM helicopter.

“I have a ‘B.’ Not an ‘A.’ I never had an ‘A,’” Anne radios to the pilot. “He’s hurt, but he’s strong. Can you help him?” She assures the CRM it’s not a trick.

“I’m trying to save a friend… A friend who saved me. I have something for you now,” Anne tells the CRM. The helicopter descends, saving the gravely wounded Rick by flying him and Anne to an unknown location to be revealed when Jadis and Rick return in The Walking Dead Movie.

New episodes of The Walking Dead: World Beyond Season 2 premiere Sundays on AMC.