The Walking Dead: World Beyond Season Finale Solves a Murder Mystery

The Walking Dead: World Beyond solves a whodunit when we learn who murdered grifter Tony (Scott Adsit) in Sunday's two-hour season finale, "The Deepest Cut" and "In This Life." In "Truth or Dare," the former Las Vegas illusionist is found bludgeoned to death, and the bloody crime scene suggests a similar fate for missing nephew Percy (Ted Sutherland). But this was no trick: next to Tony's bashed-in head was the wrench belonging to Silas (Hal Cumpston), found covered in blood and passed out at the scene. As Huck (Annet Mahendru) and Felix (Nico Tortorella) deliberated on what to do with their teen murder suspect, Silas went into self-exile when best friend Elton (Nicolas Cantu) failed to find evidence that could exonerate him.

When Elton finds Percy barely alive in the woods in "The Deepest Cut," Elton attempts to get him help by radioing the group's chaperones. Answering the call is CRM spy Huck, who is about to extract the asset — Hope (Alexa Mansour) — and hand her over to Lt. Col. Elizabeth Kublek (Julia Ormond).

The half-dead Percy suddenly springs to life and swats away the walkie talkie, telling Elton: "She's the one who shot me." Percy passes out, and a quick examination of his body reveals a bullet's exit wound in the upper left corner of his chest.

After Elton and Percy catch up with Silas inside a long-abandoned factory, Percy explains what happened on the night of Tony's death:

"She just shot him. I just ran, thinking I was next, thinking I couldn't yell for help because maybe you were all in on it," Percy tells Elton and Silas. "Huck is the one with blood on her hands for what she did to my uncle. To me."

What the trio doesn't know is that Huck killed Tony and tried to kill Percy because the group was getting dangerously close to reaching New York. Accelerating the trip was the con men's stolen CRM truck and the coded map that Iris (Aliyah Royale) used to determine the location of a Civic Republic research facility, where the group planned to rescue the girls' father.

"The truck, the maps, we were two days away from knocking at the CR's door. The second their location got compromised, it would have been over for everybody," Huck tells Hope, explaining it's "what I had to do to stop that from happening."

Huck did it "to save everybody else," she swears. "There was no other way. We do what we have to do for the greater good."

The season ends with (spoilers) Elton and Percy on the run after Silas gives himself up to the CRM, while Kublek pledges to "take care of" the loose ends still out there after securing the asset and loading her onto a CRM helicopter.

The Walking Dead: World Beyond will begin filming its 10-episode second season in early 2021.