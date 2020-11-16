The Walking Dead: World Beyond Fans Question Who Really Murdered SPOILER

Now you see him, now you don't: Las Vegas illusionist turned zombie apocalypse grifter Tony (Scott Adsit) met a violent end in Sunday's The Walking Dead: World Beyond — and it looks like Silas (Hal Cumpston) is the murderer. When Iris (Aliyah Royale) finds Tony's body bashed with Silas' trademark wrench, the magician's con man nephew Percy (Ted Sutherland) is nowhere to be found. Huddled near the bloody crime scene is an apparently drunk and red-handed Silas — who earlier refused some booze when the group celebrated locating Dr. Leo Bennett (Joe Holt) on a coded CRM map — and a bloody trail leading out of a broken window, leaving Silas as the sole suspect.

Silas erupted in a rage before — he battered his father in an outburst that landed him at the Nebraska Campus Colony, where he was ostracized over murmurs of his violent past — but is the shy teen a killer?

"It's a little hard to tell, his face is so bashed in, but that is definitely Tony. We see his playing cards scattered around and he's got that bowling shirt happening, so it's definitely him," showrunner Matthew Negrete told EW when asked if Tony, who faked his death once before, really was bludgeoned to death. "It's a decent con, but by all appearances… No, it's Tony."

And where is Percy? Tony told Felix (Nico Tortorella) he knew instantly he'd give his life for the nephew he raised, but a darker side of Percy came out when he pressed Hope (Alexa Mansour) to reveal the worst thing she's ever done during a booze-fueled game of truth or dare. Could Tony's beloved nephew be the culprit?

"When Iris came in and was looking around, she saw Tony's body... His face bashed in. Silas' bloody wrench was right there. There was a trail of blood that went out through this broken window," Negrete said. "We don't know, but if that was Percy's blood trail, it does not look like he was in good shape. It does not look good for Percy."

If Silas is the murderer, it would be a crime of passion: he's been visibly jealous over crush Iris' flirtatious dynamic with Percy, who upended the budding relationship the (usually) gentle Silas was developing with Iris.

"I think Silas is someone who has a hard time maybe fitting in with others. He was finally feeling like this was the group where he had his place and he was starting to figure things out. He and Iris were sort of hitting it off," Negrete said. "Now that Tony and Percy were on the scene, that definitely changed things. During the earlier Truth or Dare game, we saw that Silas opted not to drink. Then at the end there, we see him clutching this open bottle, which could be booze. It does look like he likely maybe got a little drunk and freaked out a little bit and maybe did some damage."

He added, "Yeah, a lot of that will be the discussion of the next episode, so I'm going to force people into checking that out."

Until the truth comes to light, World Beyond viewers debate whether it was Silas or Percy who murdered Tony: