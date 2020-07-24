The Walking Dead: World Beyond Series Premiere Date Announced at Comic-Con 2020

✖

The Walking Dead Universe expands this October when incoming spinoff The Walking Dead: World Beyond airs its series premiere previously delayed by coronavirus. Co-created by Walking Dead chief content officer Scott Gimple and showrunner Matt Negrete, the two-season limited series event introduces a young group of sheltered zombie apocalypse survivors — sisters Hope (Alexa Mansour) and Iris (Aliyah Royale) and new friends Elton (Nicolas Cantu) and Silas (Hal Cumpston) — who journey beyond the safety of home on a cross-country mission to find and rescue Leo Bennett (Joe Holt), the girls' father, who can possibly save the world ten years after it was overrun by flesh-eating "empties."

The Walking Dead: World Beyond series premiere now airs October 4 at 10pm Et on AMC, the show's cast and creators announced during the World Beyond panel at this year's online-only Comic-Con@Home. The series will air directly following the originally planned Season 10 finale of The Walking Dead, then it will follow new episodes of Fear the Walking Dead's sixth season.

This first episode, scripted by Gimple and Negrete and directed by Jordan Vogt-Roberts (The Kings of Summer, Kong: Skull Island), also introduces skilled survivors Felix (Nico Tortorella) and Huck (Annet Mahendru) alongside Elizabeth Kublek (Julia Ormond), a high-ranking figure of the Civic Republic Military.

The black-clad soldiers of the shadowy CRM are behind the abduction of Rick Grimes (Andrew Lincoln), who disappeared from The Walking Dead aboard one of the helicopters marked with a familiar three-circle symbol.

That symbol, appearing on helicopters spotted in both The Walking Dead and Fear the Walking Dead, represents a trio of intertwined post-apocalypse civilizations — including the Nebraska colony the four teens leave behind in World Beyond.

This series "gets very deeply into that mythology," Gimple said about the mysterious CRM when revealing new details during New York Comic Con in October, teasing viewers will "get a very good look at just how big the world of Walking Dead is" ahead of another future expansion in the coming Rick Grimes feature films.

"I'm really excited about World Beyond because it's going to deal with a different type of character, and to a certain extent, a different type of world within the world of The Walking Dead," franchise creator and series executive producer Robert Kirkman said during a recent virtual Q&A. "This is a group of teenagers that have lived within a safe haven inside the world of The Walking Dead, and they're now venturing out. So we're going to kind of experience the world of The Walking Dead that we're very familiar with through new eyes."

