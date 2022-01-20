The White Lotus Season 2 Location and Returning Character Confirmed

HBO’s The White Lotus ended up being a surprise hit for the network, with the narrative that was only intended to be a limited series now being continued with a sophomore outing. Given that the events of the first season have been wrapped up, Variety is now reporting that Season 2 will shift from Hawaii to an Italian location of The White Lotus resort. With the new season being filmed in Sicily, the assumption is that the upcoming episodes will also be set in Sicily. Additionally, the outlet noted that the upcoming season won’t be entirely disconnected from Season 1, as Jennifer Coolidge is said to be reprising her role of Tanya McQuoid. Season 2 of The White Lotus does not yet have a release date but is expected to be filming up until April.

Ever since the pandemic and subsequent global lockdowns began to roll out in 2020, the entire nature of the entertainment industry changed, not only in how content was consumed but also in how it was created. The White Lotus serves as an example of both, as its debut last year earned it immense word-of-mouth promotion as audiences were desperate for content, with fans quick to hop on social media to discuss the reveals of each episode. The entire project was also the result of the pandemic, as the contained nature of the premise allowed creator Mike White to make the project safely while adhering to social distancing protocols while HBO’s other projects went on hiatus indefinitely.

Season 2 is also set to star Aubrey Plaza, who noted that COVID-19 thwarted a different project she was working on with White, which “kind of got messed up by the COVID of it all,” resulting in her joining The White Lotus.

“I was a fan of Season 1, but more importantly, I was a big Mike White fan. So I’m very excited to work with him,” Plaza shared with Variety. “I’m very honored to be on this television series, and I hope I don’t let everybody down. It seems like everyone watched this show.”

Plaza will be playing Harper Spiller, “a woman on vacation with her husband and his friends,” and Michael Imperioli is set to play Dominic Di Grasso, “a man traveling with his elderly father and recent college-graduate son.” Other recent additions to the cast include F. Murray Abraham as Bert Di Grasso, “an elderly man traveling with his son and grandson,” Adam DiMarco as Albie Di Grasso, “a recent college grad who is traveling with his father and grandfather,” Tom Hollander as Quentin, “an English expat who is vacationing with his friends and his nephew,” and Haley Lu Richardson as Portia, “a young woman who is traveling with her boss.”

Stay tuned for details on Season 2 of The White Lotus.

