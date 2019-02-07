‘The Wonder Years’ Cast Reunites in Viral Photo

The Wonder Years may have ended more than 25 years ago, but that doesn’t mean the cast doesn’t occasionally get together. In a delightful Internet surprise, Danica McKellar (Winnie Cooper) posted a photo with Fred Savage (Kevin Arnold) and Josh Saviano (Paul Pfeiffer).

I got to see these guys for lunch yesterday – it was so much fun to catch up and hear how their beautiful families are doing! ❤ And yes, @joshsaviano, I totally agree – *you guys* are like family… I mean, we DID grow up together, after all. 😍 #memories #TheWonderYears pic.twitter.com/X1xVjVSs6T — Danica McKellar (@danicamckellar) February 6, 2019

“I got to see these guys for lunch yesterday – it was so much fun to catch up and hear how their beautiful families are doing! And yes, @joshsaviano, I totally agree – *you guys* are like family… I mean, we DID grow up together, after all. #memories #TheWonderYears,” she wrote.

Saviano also retweeted the post, but Savage does not currently have a Twitter account.

The Wonder Years ran on ABC from 1988 to 1993 and told the story of an adolescent boy growing up in the suburbs in the late ’60s/early ’70s.

The cast of the classic show have taken various paths since the series ended. Saviano appeared in three episodes of Law & Order: Special Victim’s Unit from 2014- 2016, which was his first foray into television since The Wonder Years ended. His Twitter bio reads as follows: “Yesterday, I was a child actor. Today I am a father, husband and strategic advisor to influencers and brands. Tomorrow…??? snapchat: joshsaviano.”

McKellar and Savage, on the other hand, have continued acting throughout the years. McKellar frequently lends her voice to animated projects, including Young Justice. She’s also starred in many Hallmark movies, which have become a huge staple during the holiday season.

Savage was recently seen reprising his classic role from The Princess Bride in Once Upon a Deadpool, the PG-13 version of Deadpool 2. Last month, he returned to Modern Family for the 11th time and also appeared in an episode of The Connors. He’s made various other sitcom appearances in recent years, including The Goldbergs and Fresh off the Boat.

Many fans were quick to comment on McKellar’s post. Unsurprisingly, a lot of folks asked if the show will be the next in a long line of classics to get rebooted. While there’s been no word on that happening, the world would love to finally see Winnie and Kevin end up together!

Were you a fan of The Wonder Years growing up? Would you like to see a reboot? Tell us in the comments!