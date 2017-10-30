New ‘X-Files’ Promo Teases What’s Out There for Season 11

The X-Files‘ new season doesn’t premiere until January but thanks to a new teaser fans are getting a little taste of what’s out there in the show’s upcoming eleventh season.

The show’s official Twitter account shared a short teaser clip on Sunday night and while it doesn’t appear to contain any new footage, it stresses that when it comes to searching for their missing son, William, Mulder (David Duchovny) and Scully (Gillian Anderson) need all the help they can get — even if they don’t trust that help. Check out the clip below.

The truth awaits. #TheXFiles returns to FOX for a 10 episode installment in 2018. pic.twitter.com/WsWU9LW1zh — The X-Files (@thexfiles) October 30, 2017

While it’s clear from the promo and the trailer that was revealed at New York Comic Con earlier this month that Mulder somehow managed to survive the Spartan virus, exactly how and what happened to the UFO that appeared over him, Scully, and Kyd Miller (Robbie Amell) in the season ten cliffhanger remains to be seen.

What is certain, however, is that season 11 will be the last for Anderson. The actress told press at New York Comic Con that she’s ready to move on from Agent Scully.

“No, no, I think this will be it for me,” Anderson said in response to questions as to if she would be willing to return for a twelfth season of The X-Files. The actress explained that she came back for the eleventh season because she felt the story wasn’t over.

“Because it felt like it wasn’t over,” she said. “It didn’t feel like we necessarily deliver everything the fans were expecting of us last time, and so it was that.”

What finishing up the story means, both for Scully and Mulder’s search for their son and for the fate of The X-Files will play out when the show returns to FOX in January.