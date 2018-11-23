The Thirteenth Doctor Finally Gets Her ‘Doctor Who’ Funko Pop

Jodie Whittaker’s Thirteenth Doctor is already well into her tenure on Doctor Who, but her Funko Pop figure has been missing in action. Actually, she made her Funko Pop debut way back at San Diego Comic-Con in July in limited quantities, but it hasn’t been made available to the general public…until now.

Indeed, the first female incarnation of the Doctor has finally become Funko Pop official! You can pre-order one right here with shipping slated for January. The description reads:

“Climb aboard the TARDIS and pay homage to the first female incarnation of the Doctor. Live countless lives and adventures with this eccentric extraterrestrial Pop! at your side.”

Whittaker is the first woman to play the Doctor in the franchise’s 54-year history. She notes:

“It’s more than an honor to play the Doctor,” Whittaker said in an interview. “It means remembering everyone I used to be while stepping forward to embrace everything the Doctor stands for: hope. I can’t wait.”

“It feels completely overwhelming, as a feminist, as a woman, as an actor, as a human, as someone who wants to continually push themselves and challenge themselves, and not be boxed in by what you’re told you can and can’t be. It feels incredible.”

Doctor Who airs Sundays at 8 p.m. ET on BBC America.

