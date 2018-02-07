Exclusive: Watch Kevin Smith’s Debut on ‘This Is Not Happening’ Season 4

Kevin Smith is taking his talents to Comedy Central for the fourth season of This Is Not Happening, and we’ve got the first look at the filmmaker’s debut on the series.

This Is Not Happening is a series that features comedians telling stories about their life. Unlike many stand-up comedy specials, these stories often feel like more of a conversation, offering viewers a more personal dive into the minds of these performers. The show was originally hosted by Ari Shaffir, but is replacing him with Daily Show correspondent Roy Wood Jr. in Season 4.

In the clip above, you’ll see an exclusive look at a romance-centric episode of the fourth season, featuring the one and only Kevin Smith, who tells a story about an evening with his wife in the way only he can.

The fan-favorite director/podcaster tells the tale of an agreement that he and his wife have come to in their intimate relationship that the couple refers to as “The Spokane Amendment.” If you want to know how they came up with the name, you’ll have to let Smith tell you himself.

While trying to tell the story of Spokane however, Smith goes off on a couple of rabbit trails, bringing some other unexpected laughs along the way. He talks about the TV problem in his bedroom, getting recognized in public, and just how much his wife hates watching his TV shows.

This Is Not Happening is currently airing its fourth season on Friday nights at 12am ET on Comedy Central. The series began as a live show online, but turned into a cable program back in 2015.

Over the years, This Is Not Happening has featured stories from a ton of notable comedians, including Keegan Michael-Key, Kumail Nanjiani, Joe Rogan, Marc Maron, Henry Rollins, Nick Swardson, Randall Park, Brian Regan, Bert Kreischer, and many others.