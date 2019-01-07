‘This Is Us’ Star Chrissy Metz Denies Calling ‘Glow’ Actress Allison Brie a “B****” at the Golden Globes

The Golden Globes are happening tonight, and they may have just given us the first celebrity feud of 2019 — and we’re not talking about a rivalry over an award.

According to E! News, This Is Us star Chrissy Metz was caught, thanks to a hot microphone, calling GLOW star Alison Brie a “b**ch” during the Golden Globes’ Facebook Live pre-show.

Metz was speaking with the show’s co-hosts AJ Gibson and Missi Pyle about This Is Us‘ third season and was asked if she knew Alison Brie in an attempt to shift (or “throw”) coverage to that side of the carpet. Metz’s response included some awkward silence and”do I?” in what was described as a “pointed” tone before coverage shifted to Brie. However, Metz’s mic was still live, and she was caught saying what sounded to many like “She’s such a b**ch” in reference to Brie.

The moment quickly popped up on social media as viewers started commenting about the perceived unpleasant comment, however Metz herself took to Twitter to clarify the situation.

It’s terribly unfortunate anyone would think much less run a story that was completely fabricated! I adore Alison and would never say a bad word about her, or anyone! I sure hope she knows my heart. //t.co/IdeN2x2j9q — Chrissy Metz (@ChrissyMetz) January 7, 2019

“I adore Alison and would never say a bad word about her or anyone!” Metz wrote. “I sure hope she knows my heart.”

Metz comment is in line with pretty much everything that is known about any relationship between the two actresses. E! specifically points out an all-smiles photo of the pair from last year’s Screen Actors Guild awards. With that being the case, it’s possible that Metz’s “do I?” comment in the interview was just her having fun. What is clear though is that Brie is up for Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series — Musical or Comedy for her role on GLOW. Metz and her NBC series, on the other hand, were shut out this year.

GLOW — a comedy about the Gorgeous Ladies of Wrestling — first made its debut on Netflix in June 2017 and debuted its second season this past summer. The series has been renewed for a third season which does not currently have a release date. The show has also spawned a comic book set to arrive in March 2019. Published by IDW Publishing, the GLOW comic book will be written by Tini Howard (WWE, Rick and Morty, Mighty Morphin Power Rangers: Pink), with art by Hannah Templer (Jem and the Holograms: Dimensions, Samurai Jack: Quantum Jack). The book will be overseen by Liz Flahive and Carly Mensch, who co-created the Netflix series.

What do you think? Was Metz joking in her comment about Brie? Let us know in the comments below.

GLOW is available on Netflix.